Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit Coming to Austin

By Dani Dudek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is coming to Austin. The presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements will open at Circuit of The Americas Paddock Event Center on...

Austin Chronicle

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is Coming to Austin

The perfect place to stock your cabinet of curiosities. If you’re in need of a painting of a human heart, a beautifully etched sheep skull, a necklace made of alligator vertebrae, or a cartoon print of your favorite horror character, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo is the place to go.
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: June 17 through June 19, 2022

Tons of FREE events happening this weekend across Austin! Whether you are celebrating Father’s Day weekend or just looking for a good time under budget, these events can keep your summer jam packed. This list contains a mix of family-friendly and adult focused Austin events. Free Austin events happening...
KXAN

Austin paradise lands on 2022 ‘Best Bars in America’ list

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Raise a glass to Tiki Tatsu-Ya. The local paradise in south Austin landed a spot on Esquire’s 2022 Best Bars in America list. It took less than 10 months for one of Austin’s newest bars to debut on the prestigious list. The publication selects 25 of the best watering holes from coast to coast. Tiki Tatsu-Ya is located on South Lamar in the heart of south Austin but after stepping inside it feels more like a tropical getaway.
klbjfm.com

Anjelah Johnson visits The Mothership!

Anjelah Johnson, stopped by to catch up with the guys this morning! It was her most recent stop in a career that has taken her from gigs cheerleading for the Oakland Raiders, spokes-modeling for Taco Cabana, and headlining theaters and comedy clubs across the country! Anjelah’s second Austin show this week is Sunday night (6/19) at ACL Moody Theater! Comedy is great, Girl, but can you hook us up with some coupons for that Beef Fajita Combo! Listen to the complete interview right here!
tribeza.com

Bryce and Jack Gilmore Make Restaurants the Family Business

This Father’s Day, we catch up with the father-and-son restaurateurs behind some of Austin’s best eateries. In the summer of ‘09, Bryce and Dylan Gilmore made the 1,200-mile drive from Austin to Wisconsin to buy a trailer that the two brothers found on eBay. Now 13 years...
dmagazine.com

Your Perfect Summer Escape Is a Short Drive Away

Every year, I have the enviable task of identifying easy weekend getaways a short drive from Dallas. I usually keep notes all year long about promising properties, and then dispatch editors (myself included) to check them out. (Leave me a comment below if you have a favorite place that you think should be considered for next year’s list!)
Eater

Michelin-Rated Albi’s Sibling Cafe Is Coming to Georgetown

After impressing Navy Yard with its za’atar-dusted pastries for the past two years, Levantine cafe Yellow will add an additional outpost across town this fall. Chef-owner Michael Rafidi, a former Eater D.C. Chef of the Year, announced plans on Wednesday, June 15, to bring his all-day cafe to Georgetown (1524 Wisconsin Avenue NW).
Michelangelo
Van Gogh
kut.org

Is there treasure buried at Walnut Creek Park?

Along Walnut Creek between North Lamar and I-35, there’s a human-made cave with metal grates covering its opening. It’s called Stark’s mine, dug over 100 years ago in an effort to find buried treasure. A while back, KUT got a question about the treasure after a listener...
Eater

Longtime Barbecue Restaurant Is Being Rebuilt After Fire Damage 18 Months Ago

After barbecue restaurant House Park Bar-B-Que was damaged in a fire in late 2020, the nearly-80-year-old business is being rebuilt right now, as reported by KXAN. Matt Sullivan plans on reopening the Clarksville spot sometime in the fall. Backstreet’s back (with a burger) Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean visited...
mycurlyadventures.com

Sleep in a Cabin on a Cliff in the TX Hill Country at the Retreat on the Hill

Situated on the tallest hilltop in the area, the Retreat on the Hill offers a luxury glamping experience with incredible views of the TX Hill Country. The Glampominium, as it’s referred to, features several unique suites that are as Instagram-worthy as they are luxurious, including a cabin on a cliff! Furnished with all the usual accommodations, such as air conditioning, private bathrooms, and Wi-Fi, the suites also include lavish amenities and unparalleled views of Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls. Austin TX is also conveniently located just an hour away, whether you want to stop on your way in, on your way home, or at some point during your stay at this unbelievable cabin on a cliff, there are so many things to do!
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Center Point

Swimming holes and burgers a short scenic drive away. Two swimming holes and an island-themed burger joint make Center Point a road-trip-worthy, two-hour scenic drive from Austin. Center Point is tucked in between Kerrville and Comfort, not too far, but a world away. The Guadalupe River runs through it, giving...
Community Impact Austin

42,000-square-foot Exaco distribution facility in Pflugerville to be complete by July at earliest

Austin-based lawn and garden wholesale distribution company Exaco Trading Co. will be up and running by the end of July at the earliest, according to Andrew Cook, vice president of sales and marketing. The company broke ground on the 42,000-square-foot facility at 16001 Impact Way, Pflugerville, in May 2021. The new location, which is moving from its 28,000-square-foot facility at 10203 B Metropolitan Drive, Austin, was planned for completion by the end of 2021. Cook said supply chain issues involving steel for the structure as well as other delays have slowed completion of the project. When finished, the facility will also feature a 7,000-square-foot showroom for customers. 877-760-8500. www.exaco.com.
fox7austin.com

Air quality to be impacted as Sahara dust cloud comes to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A massive dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has moved into Central Texas and another is on the way. The good news is that the dust clouds make for some amazing sunsets but the bad news is that they also cause hazy days and most importantly, bad air quality.
