Beyond Sunset - Official Trailer

Sometimes the players wish to release their frustrations by pounding someone like there's no tomorrow. Fortunately, this process is not acceptable in real life, but appreciated in video games. Fighting games are a genre where the player's skills and technical prowess come in to play. The art of bashing an opponent without incurring any major injuries is a rare sight. Fighting Games motivate the players to think outside the box and come up with strategise to take down their various opponents. Here are IGN India's picks for the best fighting games on Steam:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO