Beyond Sunset - Official Trailer

Capcom has officially announced Dragon's Dogma 2, a sequel to the studio's 2012 action RPG. Hideaki Itsuno, the director of the original Dragon's Dogma, announced the sequel at the end of the 10 Years of Dragon's Dogma livestream today. We received no information about the game besides a logo on a shirt worn by Itsuno.
Blizzard has revealed Overwatch 2's new content roadmap, revealing that the newly free-to-play game will start a new season every 9 weeks. As you'd expect, Battle Passes are being added to the game. Revealed during today's Overwatch 2 reveal event, the roadmap shows that Season 1 of the game (beginning...
The Minecraft Cave biome is quite possibly the most famous Minecraft biome, next to Plains and Forests. Standard Caves are not so much a biome in and of themselves, but rather cut underground sections away. These can be vast rooms with pillars of stone, or maze-like tunnels. Caves are made of stone most of the time, but below a height of zero you'll encounter Deepslate, which takes longer to mine.
Downloading Mods in Minecraft is a great way to keep things new and exciting. Mods put new content to the game that wasn't previously there. For instance, some mods put in new mobs, others put in new gear, and some might even add new areas to explore. This IGN guide...
In 2003 two of Japan’s most prolific video game publishers, Square and Enix, joined forces, bringing classic RPG series Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest under the same roof. Nearly two decades later, those franchises remain two pillars of Square Enix — pillars on which it has built a diverse, ever-expanding portfolio of games.
To obtain the Hackett's Quarry Massacre achievement in The Quarry, you will need to kill all nine playable characters in the game. However, replaying the game can be quite taxing, especially when hunting for the platinum trophy. In this guide, you will find all the key choices and decisions needed to ensure that each camp counselor in The Quarry is killed as quickly as possible.
Like many other secrets, Crystal Shards are scattered throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge story mode episodes. These items are the power source behind the Neutrino's hover car secret and part of another one of the special requests.
Vernon Fenwick's VHS Tapes are hidden throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge story mode episodes. These items are part of Vernon's special requests, so if you find all of them, you'll get 100 points. Where Can You Find All the VHS Tapes. There are five VHS Tapes in total,...
Toho and Crunchyroll have announced Trigun Stampede, a new series arriving in 2023 that is based on the beloved classic anime and manga Trigun. Trigun Stampede is being produced by BEASTARS, Godzilla Singular Point, and Land of the Lustrous' studio Orange with an 'all-new staff and cast,' and Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the new anime from Japan in more than 200 countries around the world.
On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Square Enix has revealed the first trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2, and it is officially called Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth appears to divert dramatically from the plot of Final Fantasy 7 where it was left off in Remake and the sequence of events might not be the same as fans of the original remember. A legendary metal vocalist lent his voice for a new rendition of the theme song for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's revenge. The original Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
Members of the development give you a look at changes coming to the PvP mode in Overwatch 2. Join them for an in-depth discussion on what you can expect, including reworked heroes, a peek at new maps, the new competitive game mode called Push, and more.
Sometimes the players wish to release their frustrations by pounding someone like there's no tomorrow. Fortunately, this process is not acceptable in real life, but appreciated in video games. Fighting games are a genre where the player's skills and technical prowess come in to play. The art of bashing an opponent without incurring any major injuries is a rare sight. Fighting Games motivate the players to think outside the box and come up with strategise to take down their various opponents. Here are IGN India's picks for the best fighting games on Steam:
Once you’ve finished the main quest for South Vern, you’ll find Lost Ark’s Chaos Line Dungeon waiting for you as an extra challenge. Twice a week, you can earn some extra honing materials by completing this optional challenge- here’s how to complete the Chaos Line Dungeon.
A Game of Thrones spin-off focused on Kit Harington’s fan-favourite character Jon Snow is in early development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The spin-off is described as a sequel series, and Harington is reportedly already attached to return to the role if the project proceeds. A Jon Snow spin-off...
Team up with your friends on different platforms with Naraka: Bladepoint crossplay. Cross-platform support is a new feature added with the game’s launch on console, though details about how it affects PC players are still thin on the ground right now. Prior to June 2022, the battle royale was...
This page is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki. Here you'll find all the different endings Story Mode has and how to get them. After defeating Super Shredder, New York City will be safe once again thanks to our mighty heroes, the Ninja Turtles! Altho Vernon seems to believe the Punk Frogs are the ones to thank.
Just like the items for the Special Request, there are hidden cameos all over the story mode. Find them all, and you'll unlock an achievement called "Biggest Fan!" There are ten cameos in total; below is all the information needed to find each one of them. Burne's Cameo. Channel 6's...
Another iconic science-fiction franchise is making its way back to Marvel Comics. Marel has reacquired the rights to The Planet of the Apes for the first time in more than 40 years. Marvel's Planet of the Apes content will begin rolling out in 2023. The publisher isn't revealing specific titles...
Fans of Returnal might get to see the spirit of the game live on in Housemarque's next game. According to Video Game Chronicle, cut concepts of the game could find a home in the studio's next IP. Today VCG published a portion of an upcoming interview with Returnal narrative designer...
