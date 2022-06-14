Nets assistant GM: I've never seen anyone who loves basketball more than Kevin Durant

Nets Daily: Jeff Peterson, Nets assistant GM, on “Voice of the Nets” podcast with Chris Carrino, says he played AAU ball with KD. “I’ve never seen anyone who loves basketball more than Kevin.” Peterson says his expertise is college scouting.

Source: Twitter @NetsDaily

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Trevor Keels favorite NBA Player is Kevin Durant according to the NBA Draft Media Guide. – 2:23 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

After four finals games of Steph Curry at his best … this was the kind of group effort that defined those pre-Kevin Durant teams that lived by that corny-but-true motto.

Strength and Numbers still kicking.

✍️ by @Sam Amick

https://t.co/ywT9DbuSmg pic.twitter.com/B37xngRT72 – 1:38 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Today is RJ Barrett’s 22nd birthday.

Barrett is one of only five players in NBA history to rack up more than 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 made three-pointers before turning 22.

The other four players are:

LeBron James,

Luka Doncic,

Kevin Durant,

Kobe Bryant – 1:09 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Wiggins has been incredible…

Fascinating to think back on how the Warriors found a way to sign-and-trade Kevin Durant and we’re able to flip KD into Wiggins – 11:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Warriors players with a 20/10 Finals game since 2016:

Steph Curry

Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/FydX9jCMOt – 11:21 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Wiggins has effectively become KD tonight. Keep feeding the man. – 10:10 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Game 5 reading…

A deeper look at Steph Curry’s best Finals yet, the five that came before, the meaning of it all if his Warriors can win and why the Kevin Durant subplot matters, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3360631/2022/0… – 12:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Shooting efficiency on tightly contested shots vs the Celtics defense:

43.4 eFG% — KD

47.1 eFG% — Giannis

51.1 eFG% — Jimmy

85.6 eFG% — Steph pic.twitter.com/IPAOPeQm13 – 4:45 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2017, the @Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant scored 39 points in a title-clinching win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Finals.

Durant, who was named Finals MVP, is one of only four players in NBA history to average at least 35 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG in a Finals. pic.twitter.com/D2PQmvmW6H – 1:01 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Late to the party but really enjoyed the KD-Letterman chat on Netflix. – 1:18 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 6:00 PM

Michael Gallagher: Jayson Tatum’s FG% off drives for each playoff series: Nets: 29.2% (15.3 drives per game) Bucks: 48.8 (15.0) Heat: 42.3% (11.4) Warriors: 33.3% (15.8) Regular season: 48.8% (11.4) -via Twitter @MikeSGallagher / June 14, 2022

Teams seeking a starting center may include the Toronto Raptors, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Hornets. Some sources believe the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl), Chicago Bulls (Nikola Vucevic), Hawks (Clint Capela, John Collins), Pacers (Turner) or even Kings (Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes) could look to swap out existing players for one of the top available centers via trade. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022

After hiring Kenny Atkinson, the Hornets may hold onto Gordon Hayward. Several sources believe the Pacers will keep Turner. Pencil in Chris Boucher to return to the Raptors. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022