ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets assistant GM: I've never seen anyone who loves basketball more than Kevin Durant

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7bnC_0gAnyUEM00

Nets Daily: Jeff Peterson, Nets assistant GM, on “Voice of the Nets” podcast with Chris Carrino, says he played AAU ball with KD. “I’ve never seen anyone who loves basketball more than Kevin.” Peterson says his expertise is college scouting.

Source: Twitter @NetsDaily

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Trevor Keels favorite NBA Player is Kevin Durant according to the NBA Draft Media Guide. – 2:23 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

After four finals games of Steph Curry at his best … this was the kind of group effort that defined those pre-Kevin Durant teams that lived by that corny-but-true motto.

Strength and Numbers still kicking.

✍️ by @Sam Amick

https://t.co/ywT9DbuSmg pic.twitter.com/B37xngRT721:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaR4l_0gAnyUEM00

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Today is RJ Barrett’s 22nd birthday.

Barrett is one of only five players in NBA history to rack up more than 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 made three-pointers before turning 22.

The other four players are:

LeBron James,

Luka Doncic,

Kevin Durant,

Kobe Bryant – 1:09 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Wiggins has been incredible…

Fascinating to think back on how the Warriors found a way to sign-and-trade Kevin Durant and we’re able to flip KD into Wiggins – 11:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Warriors players with a 20/10 Finals game since 2016:

Steph Curry

Kevin Durant

Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/FydX9jCMOt11:21 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BB9b_0gAnyUEM00

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

Wiggins has effectively become KD tonight. Keep feeding the man. – 10:10 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Game 5 reading…

A deeper look at Steph Curry’s best Finals yet, the five that came before, the meaning of it all if his Warriors can win and why the Kevin Durant subplot matters, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3360631/2022/0…12:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Shooting efficiency on tightly contested shots vs the Celtics defense:

43.4 eFG% — KD

47.1 eFG% — Giannis

51.1 eFG% — Jimmy

85.6 eFG% — Steph pic.twitter.com/IPAOPeQm134:45 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Czsql_0gAnyUEM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzMZZ_0gAnyUEM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slRDe_0gAnyUEM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEDCb_0gAnyUEM00

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2017, the @Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant scored 39 points in a title-clinching win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Finals.

Durant, who was named Finals MVP, is one of only four players in NBA history to average at least 35 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG in a Finals. pic.twitter.com/D2PQmvmW6H1:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfDa9_0gAnyUEM00

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Late to the party but really enjoyed the KD-Letterman chat on Netflix. – 1:18 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war…6:00 PM

Michael Gallagher: Jayson Tatum’s FG% off drives for each playoff series: Nets: 29.2% (15.3 drives per game) Bucks: 48.8 (15.0) Heat: 42.3% (11.4) Warriors: 33.3% (15.8) Regular season: 48.8% (11.4) -via Twitter @MikeSGallagher / June 14, 2022

Teams seeking a starting center may include the Toronto Raptors, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Hornets. Some sources believe the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl), Chicago Bulls (Nikola Vucevic), Hawks (Clint Capela, John Collins), Pacers (Turner) or even Kings (Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes) could look to swap out existing players for one of the top available centers via trade. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022

After hiring Kenny Atkinson, the Hornets may hold onto Gordon Hayward. Several sources believe the Pacers will keep Turner. Pencil in Chris Boucher to return to the Raptors. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons why the Rockets traded talented big Christian Wood to the Mavericks

The Houston Rockets just traded their leading scorer, Christian Wood, to the Dallas Mavericks. For some, this transaction might be surprising. Wood, 26, is a versatile player who scores well as a rim runner and on pick and pop possessions. That makes him an ideal pick and roll partner for Luka Doncic in Dallas. One glance at his counting stats and you will see he was the most productive rebounder and shot-blocker on the roster for the Rockets last season, too.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kevin Durant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look at all the proud NBA dads with sons in the NBA Finals, from Steph Curry to Al Horford

In what has largely been a neck-and-neck series from the jump, the Celtics (-1.5) and Warriors took each other on in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. But for as much as the Steph Curry Warriors wanted to clinch a fourth title, and the Jayson Tatum Celtics — down 3-2 in the series — needed a win to extend the championship battle, this specific matchup took on a different, entirely heartwarming meaning with Father’s Day 2022 coming up on Sunday.
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now

Andre Iguodala played just 31 games for the Golden State Warriors throughout the regular season. He saw his role diminish even more in the playoffs, and he was able to take the court just seven times throughout the team’s title run, averaging just 8.7 minutes per contest. At this point, it is clear that time […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals brutal reality he’s living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Basketball Player#Nba Mvp#Gm#Aau#Nba Player#Statmuse Statmuse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley: Kevin Durant must win a ring as a 'bus driver'

Following the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals championship, TV analyst and sports personality Charles Barkley had some thoughts on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s legacy. Barkley’s reaction comes just hours after Stephen Curry carried Golden State to their victory over the Boston Celtics. Analyst Mike Greenberg and former teammate Kendrick Perkins were debating the topic, “Did Kevin Durant’s departure help the Warriors win the title this season?”, when they asked former MVP Barkley for his thoughts.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did trading Christian Wood fix the Rockets’ frontcourt logjam?

Late Wednesday night, general manager Rafael Stone sent shock waves across the NBA by agreeing to a trade where the Houston Rockets will send Christian Wood to the division rival Dallas Mavericks. In return, Houston received a first-round draft pick (No. 26 overall in 2022), Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown, and Marquese Chriss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Netflix
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three offseason priorities for the Boston Celtics

It was a Cinderella season for the ’21-22 Boston Celtics. The club shocked the world by reaching the NBA Finals, achieving one of the most spectacular in-season turnarounds in recent memory. It was earnest, exciting, and truly unexpected. When the clock ultimately struck midnight, however, the Celtics came up short. For basketball fans in the Hub, this fairy tale doesn’t have a happy ending.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers may be able to get second-round pick from Hawks and Pistons

It is pretty well known that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to acquire a second-round draft pick in the NBA draft that will take place on June 23. With the team’s lack of young players and first-round picks, getting a viable player in the second round would help significantly.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is the Celtics' season a success for making the Finals, or a failure given how close they got to winning it all?

Should the Boston Celtics’ 2021-22 season be considered a success for making the 2022 NBA Finals — or a failure given how close they got to winning it all before dropping the series near the finish line? After starting things out with Boston struggling to even be a .500 team, it seems a bit absurd to call the deepest run any Celtics squad has since 2010 a failure.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea expected to garner two-way interest

Former San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea is reportedly expected to draw two-way interest from teams in the NBA draft, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Bouyea, who was named to the All-WCC first team, averaged 17.3 points, five rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals last season as a senior. He helped guide the Dons to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998 and was the second-leading scorer in the conference.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy