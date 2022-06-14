ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 beta begins soon, sign-ups open June 16

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
If you’re an Overwatch fan that missed out on the sequel’s first beta, worry not another test is happening soon.

On Tuesday, Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2‘s second beta will begin on June 28, 2022. Unlike the previous beta, console players can participate in this round of testing. Sign-up information and additional details will land on June 16, 2022, which (hopefully) won’t be a pain like last time.

Blizzard also stated that Junker Queen, the new hero revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, will be playable along with a new map during this upcoming beta. Again, more information on what’ll be available later this week.

During the previously mentioned Xbox show on Sunday, Blizzard gave Overwatch 2 a fall release date. The multiplayer component will also be free-to-play, which could revitalize the struggling hero shooter. The first beta left many feeling somewhat dry, primarily because it didn’t come across as a full sequel. Fingers crossed that the second beta’s reception is a little more positive.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

