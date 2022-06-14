The 2022 Stanley Cup Final is the first to feature two teams without this key feature of their names

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final is set to be one of the more exciting championship bouts we’ve seen in the modern NHL era. Before the puck drops on Game 1 on Wednesday, however, this cool — but mostly irrelevant — statistic made its way around social media.

You see, in this heavyweight fight between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche, not only is this series set to be exciting, it also will make NHL history! For the first time ever in the NHL, the Stanley Cup Final will feature two teams whose names don’t end with the letter “s”.

Pretty wild, right? There are only four teams in the NHL without the letter “s” at the end of their name, including the Avalanche, Wild, Kraken, and Lightning.

Talk about a neat coincidence! Given that there’s only four teams out of 32 in the NHL who could have made this happen, it’s no wonder we’ve never seen it before in this league.