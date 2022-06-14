ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starfield's main quest will be longer than Skyrim

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
While Starfield probably isn’t coming out anytime soon, it’ll seemingly guzzle up everyone’s free time come release.

During an interview with IGN, director Todd Howard spoke about how massive Starfield‘s universe will be. In particular, the main quest should take between 30 to 40 hours. That’s without ever touching side quests, too.

“This one’s ending up a little bit longer [than our previous games], and we may tune that some still,” Howard said. “It’s more quests, so it might be 20 percent more than our previous ones.”

For comparison’s sake, How Long To Beat clocks Skyrim’s main quest at around 25 hours, while Fallout 4 takes roughly 27 hours. These times are based on averages taken over the years, some of which are speed runs. So chances are Starfield is considerably longer. Make sense since the spacefaring RPG apparently has more than 1000 explorable planets.

“We’ve learned that people do play our games for a really, really long time,” Howard continues. “They’re still playing Skyrim – not straight for 10 years, but they leave it and they come back and there’s extra content. Certainly, we’re going to be doing extra content for this game, and we love our modding community. We actually think this game, for our modding community, is going to be a dream as there’s so much they could do.”

The first-ever gameplay footage of Starfield came out of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. While it looks a bit unfinished, there’s no question that the potential for this game is through the roof. Particularly with Microsoft putting so much faith in it. I suppose we’ll find out if the hype is justified when Starfield releases next year.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

