David and Debbie Easterling will sing, and Pastor Tim Risner will preach Sunday at 6 p.m. at Orebank Chapel Central Baptist Church. “Summer Worship Nights” is a free concert series that will be occurring on the 100 block of Broad Street in Kingsport. Local Christian music artists and praise and worship teams from local churches are joining together to provide six nights of free music on Sundays at 7 p.m. from June 5 through July 10. For more information visit the Summer Worship Nights event page on Facebook or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO