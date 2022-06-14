Driver charged with vehicular homicide after 2 killed in crash on Old Hickory Blvd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead and a driver is facing charges after a three-vehicle crash in Lakewood.

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Old Hickory Boulevard near Pitts Avenue.

The preliminary investigation shows a Nissan Pathfinder was in the center turn lane merging onto Old Hickory Boulevard when a Nissan Sentra, driven by 28-year-old Michael Lutzweit of Madison, crossed over the double-yellow line and hit the Pathfinder head-on at a high rate of speed.

The Pathfinder then was pushed back into a Volkswagen Jetta, causing major front-end damage.

The driver of the Jetta was not hurt, and the driver of the Pathfinder was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, two of the passengers in Lutzweit’s car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lutzweit and another passenger of his car were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Both of those individuals had outstanding warrants at the time of the crash.

None of the passengers in the Sentra were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Lutzweit is now facing two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, one count of vehicular assault and one count of driving on a revoked license. He will be taken to jail upon his release from the hospital.

