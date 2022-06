Many NASCAR Cup drivers are wandering the globe this week, enjoying some vacation time in the only off week of the long and winding season. When the schedule resumes June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC, the first race of a long, hot summer, some key drivers face a considerable workload. The Nashville race is the first of a 10-event run to the end of the regular season, and numerous top drivers, including Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski, remain in precarious situations relative to playoff qualifying.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO