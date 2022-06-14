ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Inquest into fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles by Seattle officers set for June 21

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBXfM_0gAnw3EI00

An inquest to ascertain the facts about the fatal shooting of a woman by two Seattle police officers is moving forward, according to the attorneys representing the victim’s family.

An inquest into Charleena Lyles’ death is set to begin Tuesday, June 21 at 9 a.m. in the Conference Center at the Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

The inquest is scheduled to run every weekday through July 6, except June 23, 24 and July 4 and will be livestreamed.

On Father’s Day in 2017, Lyles, a 30-year-old mother of four, had called police to report a burglary at her apartment.

Officers who arrived at the scene said she lunged at them with a knife before she was fatally shot.

Lyles’ death sparked outrage and protest, including allegations the shooting was racially motivated because she was African American and was shot by white officers.

As Lyles’ family fought to get answers about the shooting and hold the officers accountable, the family had brought a case against the officers. Family members insisted that Lyles had mental health problems and that police failed to de-escalate the situation before shooting her.

In January 2019, the lawsuit against officers Jason Anderson and Steven McNew was dismissed with prejudice by former King County Superior Court Judge Julie Spector. If a case is dismissed with prejudice, it cannot be refiled.

However, the matter was appealed and reversed on Feb. 16, 2021, and remanded back to Superior Court for a Feb. 7, 2022 trial date.

However, in November 2021, the city of Seattle reached a $3.5 million settlement with Lyles’ family.

In a statement, the city said, in part, “It is indisputable that this has been a tragedy, and we are glad to have some level of closure for the parties.”

Regarding the inquest, lawyers representing the family said, “The scope of the inquest is much narrower than the civil suit. We asked that it be broad enough to show a fuller picture of Charleena Lyles’ mental health struggles, including the incident where SPD was able to de-escalate her which occurred 10 days before her fatal shooting. This request has been rejected by the city, which consults with the inquest administrator to set the parameters of the proceedings.”

During an inquest pre-hearing, the attorneys for the city said if the officers are shown on livestream, they could be doxxed and threatened.

The attorney for Lyles’ family argued the inquest is supposed to be public.

“To mute faces or fuzz faces out, uh, seems to me like to defeat the whole purpose of an inquest, which is any fact-finding proceeding — which is to view the credibility of a witness, which, how do you do that when you can’t see their face,” said Karen Koehler, an attorney for the Lyles family.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Chaz Ville
3d ago

She called the cops with a made up story. They knew her history.She was a disturbed person. Attack anyone with scissors and if they're armed ...well...You're gonna lose.

Reply
3
AMERICA FUCK YEAH
3d ago

Her relatives didn't care about being mentally unstable and pumping out kids they only care about her now because she was shot and killed by the cops and they got a huge payout

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebharatexpressnews.com

Washington, 27, shot dead by police

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man whom Kent police shot dead on Monday. Viet Do Nguyen, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the Seattle Times reported. Homicide only means that a person or persons caused the death of someone else.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Protester hurt by driver during BLM demonstration sues

SEATTLE - A Seattle resident critically injured by a driver during a Black Lives Matter demonstration has filed a lawsuit against the state, city and suspected driver. Dawit Kelete is accused of hitting two protesters, killing one of them, after driving around roadway barricades and taking an off ramp onto Interstate 5 on July 4, 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
MyNorthwest

Officers seek ban of video livestream in inquest into death of Charleena Lyles

In an inquest into the officer-involved shooting of Charleena Lyles, two officers have filed a motion requesting that no video or photos are taken of their faces over concerns of privacy and safety. The inquest into the wrongful death of Lyles, a black mother of four and victim of domestic violence, who was shot by two Seattle Police Department officers when investigating a burglary she had reported, is set to begin June 21.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Seattle Police#Seattle City#Violent Crime#African American
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Area Cop to Get $1.5M Settlement For Displaying Nazi Insignia

A former high-ranking police officer in Kent, Washington who displayed a Nazi insignia at work is to get $1.5M from the city. Derek Kammerzell had the Nazi insignia displayed on his office door. The city of Kent will be paying $1.5 million to settle the dispute with the former assistant police chief. He was disciplined for posting a Nazi rank insignia on his office door. He also joked about the Holocaust.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Kent police arrest homicide suspect in April cemetery shooting

KENT, Wash. — Detectives and a SWAT team located and arrested a homicide suspect they believe shot a man after a dispute in a Kent cemetery in April. In a press release Thursday, the Kent Police Department said it arrested a 24-year-old Tacoma man on Wednesday at an apartment complex in Graham. The suspect was in possession of handguns at the time of his arrest and was out on bail from a previous weapons charge, police said.
KENT, WA
KING-5

Seattle woman convicted in 2019 Capital One breach that impacted millions

SEATTLE — A former Seattle software engineer was convicted of wire fraud and other crimes in connection to a 2019 Capital One hack that impacted millions of people. A jury found Paige A. Thompson, 36, guilty Friday of wire fraud, five counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer and damaging a protected computer. She was found not guilty of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
My Clallam County

Police pursuit ends with arrest of felon

PORT ANGELES – A Renton man that Port Angeles police suspect fired several rounds of ammunition Wednesday at about 1:00am near 3rd and Lincoln is in custody. Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Lincoln Street. About an hour later, a former PAPD officer spotted the suspect driving erratically on Front Street. When an officer and a deputy tried to stop him, he took off.
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Detectives blow up front door to arrest Kent homicide suspect

GRAHAM, Wash. - Kent police detectives and Valley SWAT arrested a man in Graham on June 15 who they say was wanted in connection to an April homicide that happened in a cemetery. Video shared with FOX 13 shows moments before the arrest at a Graham apartment. Law enforcement can...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Search underway for diver missing in waters off Mukilteo

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A search is in progress for a diver who disappeared in the waters off Mukilteo on Friday morning. Mukilteo police were called to Lighthouse Park for a call about a diver in distress. Officers said the missing diver, a 33-year-old Edmonds man, was with a diving partner, who was able to get to shore and is OK.
MUKILTEO, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy