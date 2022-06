Spotify will “reduce hiring growth by 25 percent” over the next few quarters, according to an email sent by CEO Daniel Ek to employees on Wednesday. Though Ek said the company will continue to hire new staff, he cautioned that Spotify will “slow that pace and be a bit more prudent with the absolute level of new hires over the next few quarters,” the email said, an individual with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batman Unburied': Winston Duke, Hasan Minhaj to Lead Spotify Cannes Lions PanelWhy Wall Street Has Been Hesitant About SpotifyAfter Joe...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO