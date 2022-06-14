ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Soros takeover: MSNBC rushes to defense of liberal acquisition of Miami’s anti-communism Radio Mambi

By Brian Flood
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC rushed to the defense of a George-Soros-linked group that is set to takeover Miami’s iconic, Spanish-language conservative talk radio station Radio Mambi. The formation of the Latino Media Network, a new network set to be made up of 18 Hispanic radio stations including Miami’s conservative Radio Mambi, was partially financed...

CBS Miami

Miami Beach building suffers partial roof collapse

MIAMI – Some Miami Beach residents are looking for a new place to stay Wednesday night after their building suffered a partial roof collapse.Locked out of her South Beach building, Laura Lorenzo is freeing up some of her emotions."I want to kill something, someone, yes," said a frustrated Lorenzo.Lorenzo was the last tenant to leave the 4-story, 54-unit AnNell. She was given only a few hours to grab all her belongings and go.This is just the latest of at least 10 buildings in South Florida forced to shut down since the Surfside building collapse. A partial ceiling collapse in at...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Robert Runcie now leads national superintendent group and school safety initiative

Robert Runcie, whose tenure as Broward schools superintendent included the Parkland tragedy and a grand jury indictment, is now overseeing a national group of school leaders and a $1 million project to improve school safety around the country. Runcie is the interim leader of Chiefs for Change, a Washington, D.C., based education advocacy group that consists of about 50 district superintendents ...
PARKLAND, FL
Fox News

Miami boat crash: 2 bodies recovered, 10 rescued, US Coast Guard says

U.S. Coast Guard Southeast and partner agencies on Friday rescued 10 people and recovered two bodies after two boats collided off Key Biscayne near Miami. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach small boat and helicopter crews rescued 10 people and recovered one body from the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered a second body from the water.
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
