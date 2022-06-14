Soros takeover: MSNBC rushes to defense of liberal acquisition of Miami’s anti-communism Radio Mambi
By Brian Flood
Fox News
4 days ago
MSNBC rushed to the defense of a George-Soros-linked group that is set to takeover Miami’s iconic, Spanish-language conservative talk radio station Radio Mambi. The formation of the Latino Media Network, a new network set to be made up of 18 Hispanic radio stations including Miami’s conservative Radio Mambi, was partially financed...
MIAMI, Fla. – The hot topic in the United States right now is gun violence and finding ways to reduce it. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill tightening gun safety regulations with Democrats generally voting in favor and Republicans voting against. But one South Florida congresswoman...
MIAMI – Some Miami Beach residents are looking for a new place to stay Wednesday night after their building suffered a partial roof collapse.Locked out of her South Beach building, Laura Lorenzo is freeing up some of her emotions."I want to kill something, someone, yes," said a frustrated Lorenzo.Lorenzo was the last tenant to leave the 4-story, 54-unit AnNell. She was given only a few hours to grab all her belongings and go.This is just the latest of at least 10 buildings in South Florida forced to shut down since the Surfside building collapse. A partial ceiling collapse in at...
Robert Runcie, whose tenure as Broward schools superintendent included the Parkland tragedy and a grand jury indictment, is now overseeing a national group of school leaders and a $1 million project to improve school safety around the country. Runcie is the interim leader of Chiefs for Change, a Washington, D.C., based education advocacy group that consists of about 50 district superintendents ...
Skip the cafecito, you won't need to stay awake for this quick flight! You can now take a non-stop trip from Miami to Seattle on Alaska Airlines, and flights are extremely cheap. The Miami International Airport wrote in a Facebook post that they're connecting two of the most iconic coffee...
U.S. Coast Guard Southeast and partner agencies on Friday rescued 10 people and recovered two bodies after two boats collided off Key Biscayne near Miami. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach small boat and helicopter crews rescued 10 people and recovered one body from the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered a second body from the water.
Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
Recently, I have been writing a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
