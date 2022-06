11:15 Update: Fire Dept. handing over scene to EPB crews to make repairs overnight. Here is their description of the incident. Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Broad Street at 8:17 PM Tuesday. Flames and sparks were coming out of the ground through grates. Because it was electrical in nature, firefighters used several dry chemical extinguishers to suppress the fire until the power was cut to the transformers. Once power was cut, more dry chemical extinguishers were used to fully extinguish the fire. Then water was used to cool everything down so that EPB could assess the damage. As a result of this incident, power has been cut to a significant area around where this occurred. There’s no other damage or injuries at this time.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO