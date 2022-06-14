ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

16-year-old girl on dance team known for reality show shot, killed outside Kroger

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dziZZ_0gAnv6ug00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police have identified the victims in a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center.

Dyshea Hall, 16, died in the shooting. Javonte Wood, 17, is critical.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hall was a member of dance team ‘Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls,’ according to a Facebook post from coach Dianna Williams.

“This child had an affect on all of us and left something with us all that we will never forget,” Williams wrote. “These girls are not just our dancers, they are family, they are our kids, they are our students, they are apart of us forever.”

The team was featured on the Lifetime reality series ‘Bring It!’

Police said they went to the Kroger shopping center on Flat Shoals Parkway, Sunday evening where two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car fired at a group in another car.

Police released images of two persons of interest and the white car they were driving.

DeKalb County investigators also confirmed one of the victims in the shooting outside Kroger is related to family members involved in a shooting outside Grady Memorial Hospital the same night. DeKalb County Police say the cases are not connected.

Anyone with information on the shooting in DeKalb County is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 or DeKalb Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Customers injured in air duct accident at Georgia restaurant known for “Vampire Diaries” The accident happened Monday night at the Mystic Grille, the same restaurant featured on the hit show “The Vampire Diaries.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County teen was 'innocent bystander, shooter on the run, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - The search continues for the person who shot and killed a DeKalb County teen and critically wounded another last weekend. The shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday outside a Kroger located at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway. DeKalb County police said 16-year-old Dyshea Hall died and 17-year-old Javonte Wood was left in critical condition after the shooting.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Flowery Branch man arrested for commercial gambling at Tannery Row in Buford

The Gwinnett County Police Special Investigations Unit has arrested Dennis Maxwell, age 51 of Flowery Branch for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation at 554 West Main Street in Buford, which is also known as the Tannery Row complex. Police say Maxwell tried to hide his illegal gambling operation behind the use of a charitable organization.
BUFORD, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. marshal under investigation after killing family’s dog in front of child with special needs

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — The shooting death of a Boston terrier in Spalding County has sparked outrage from the dog’s owner and an investigation into what happened. Spalding County Marshal Smart Web responded to a home off state Route 16 in Griffin on Tuesday around 3 p.m. after a complaint came in about roaming goats on the property. Within minutes, a 6-year-old dog named Allison was dead.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianna Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Shooting#Dancing Dolls#Violent Crime#Lifetime#Grady Memorial Hospital#Crimestoppers#Wsb Tv
Grice Connect

52 year old man identified as Register homicide victim

Bulloch County Deputy Coroner, Chuck Francis has identified the Register, Georgia homicide victim as Donnie Lee Brown, 52, with a Gainesville, Georgia address. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 9:24 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 on Church Street in Register, Georgia. Register is a small town located 10 miles from Statesboro on the Southeast side of Bulloch County.
REGISTER, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta family of three, including a 7-year-old girl, were killed in a car crash in east Georgia on Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened June 11 in Taliaferro County on Interstate-20, according to WJBF. A Chevy Malibu...
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

16-year-old identified as suspect in Decatur murder, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officials told CBS46 News a 16-year-old has been identified as a suspect and is currently in custody in connection to the murder of a locksmith. DeKalb Police responded to the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place in Decatur for a welfare check around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS 46

Man accused of kidnapping child, killing woman surrenders to police in DeKalb

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man accused of kidnapping a child and murdering a woman surrendered to police Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb County Police Department told CBS46 News. Officers responded to a domestic call around 3:45 p.m. at the Elevation Education Daycare on the 5300 block of Snapfinger Park Circle. Police say a man identified as 22-year-old Taco Nash forcefully removed a child from the daycare center.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy