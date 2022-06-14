ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Featuring fungi

By Boulder County Farmers Markets
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFungi belong to a kingdom entirely their own — separate from plants, animals and bacteria. Fungi are essential decomposers in our ecosystem and a staple of many human and animal diets. In recent years, mushrooms have become popular in the world of supplements, art and fashion, and gourmet...

Colorado Daily

Community Editorial Board: Camping ban and enforcement

Members of our Community Editorial Board, a group of community residents who are engaged with and passionate about local issues, respond to the following question: Boulder is one year in on its two-year plan to ban urban camping and clean up campsites. Your take?. Boulder is and will remain a...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder offering two grant opportunities to bolster the arts industry

Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture is offering two grant programs meant to support the local arts industry as it recovers from coronavirus pandemic. The city is using $915,000 of the $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding it was awarded to fund two separate grant pools: one to employ local artists and another to support arts and culture organizations that experienced workforce impacts because of the pandemic.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Heat advisory issued for Boulder County

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Boulder County and other parts of the Front Range. The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. The forecast today calls for a high of 96. The National Weather Service also issued an air quality alert, as “hot and sunny...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Woman evacuated after experiencing altitude sickness at Boulder’s Mount Sanitas

Boulder County crews evacuated a 50-year-old woman after she experienced severe altitude sickness while hiking the East Ridge Trail at Mount Sanitas on Wednesday. The hiker, who lives near sea level, had just come from out of town Tuesday, according to a Boulder County sheriff’s news release. While she was coming down the summit her symptoms developed, so her family got her into the shade and called for emergency assistance.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder fire crews contain wildland fire overnight

Boulder fire crews were able to contain a wildfire west of Wonderland Lake overnight. A tweet sent at 11:30 p.m. Thursday said the agency had multiple crews working the fire, which was estimated at about a half acre. At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted that crews had reached...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder’s population declines as Longmont reaches 100,000 milestone

Watch out, Boulder. Longmont is nipping at your heels. Longmont’s population has crossed the 100,000 threshold, with the latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau placing the city’s population at 100,758 as of July 1, 2021. That places it within striking distance of supplanting Boulder as the most-populous...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Week in Theater: BETC’s mobile stage hits the road, ‘Charlie Brown’ comes to Boulder and more

Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado’s Theatre Truck hits the road with free productions via a 35-foot-long mobile stage, complete with stage lighting and a sound system. Two plays will travel around Colorado this summer: the world premiere of “Amelia’s Big Idea,” BETC’s first musical, and “Dorothy’s Dictionary,” which follows a student who bonds with a book lover who’s losing her eyesight. “Dorothy’s Dictionary” will go live at 7 p.m. Friday at The Arts HUB, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Louisville Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Drive, Louisville. “Amelia’s Big Idea” will premiere at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Standley Lake Public Library, 8485 Kipling St., Arvada, then will head to Boulder County July 1. Find the full schedule at betc.org.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Dead & Company return to Folsom Field in Boulder

Thousands cheered the return of Dead & Company on Friday as the band took to the stage. Many showed up hours ahead of showtime to celebrate and buy merchandise to mark the return of the popular group. Friday’s show was the band’s first appearance in Boulder post-pandemic. The group will...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Warning sirens tested

Pat and John Militzer: Sirens: Emergency warnings being tested. We would like to thank Mike at the Boulder Office of Emergency Management for clarifying how the Boulder County warning sirens are currently being tested. The first test of the year usually activates all sirens with audible broadcasts. Later, some sirens...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Bands on the Bricks returns to Pearl Street with full summer lineup

Bands on the Bricks — Boulder’s long-running free concert series — kicked off Wednesday with blues powerhouse Hazel Miller. Running through Aug. 3, this mid-week music break delivers a smorgasbord of song and refreshing concessions. “We’re thrilled to be back with a full eight-week series of Bands...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Guest opinion: Matt Jones: Ashley Stolzmann is a proven leader

I urge you to vote for Ashley Stolzmann for Boulder County Commissioner to serve in the seat I now represent. When Ashley was elected mayor of Louisville on Nov. 5, 2019, our world was a vastly different place. During Ashley’s tenure as mayor, a pandemic has ravaged the planet, taking over a million American lives while upending our way of life in Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder police ask for help in identifying suspects of criminal mischief

Boulder police are asking residents to help identify a few people suspected of causing damage near Canyon Boulevard two weeks ago. About 10 p.m. June 2, surveillance cameras captured at least three people, one with a skateboard, breaking into a garage in the 1600 block of Canyon Boulevard and causing $15,000 worth of damage, police said in a Facebook post.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

New floor, new sound: CU Buffs working on upgrades

When the Colorado volleyball team begins practices this fall, it will do so on a brand new floor. The CU athletics department is currently working on giving the CU Events Center a new look and Folsom Field a new sound, while also renovating a portion of seating in the stadium.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Monarch alum Greg Gerhardt joins CU Buffs men’s basketball as walk-on

The walk-on contingent for the Colorado men’s basketball team once again is going through an overhaul. As previously reported by BuffZone, 6-foot-8 walk-on forward Cody Mains is set to return to the program, while CU lost 2021-22 senior walk-ons Benan Ersek and Will Loughlin to graduation. Loughlin, a 6-foot-9 forward, was put on scholarship for the season before the start of the second semester, and he ended up playing nine games off the bench as the Buffs managed injury and other personnel issues down the stretch.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs opponent preview: New era begins at TCU

For two decades, Gary Patterson led a TCU football program that was consistently one of the better teams in the country. Hired after the 2000 season, Patterson coached the Horned Frogs for 21 years, taking them from Conference USA to the Mountain West and then to the Big 12 (in 2012).
BOULDER, CO

