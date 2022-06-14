Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Featuring fungi

Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado’s Theatre Truck hits the road with free productions via a 35-foot-long mobile stage, complete with stage lighting and a sound system. Two plays will travel around Colorado this summer: the world premiere of “Amelia’s Big Idea,” BETC’s first musical, and “Dorothy’s Dictionary,” which follows a student who bonds with a book lover who’s losing her eyesight. “Dorothy’s Dictionary” will go live at 7 p.m. Friday at The Arts HUB, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Louisville Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Drive, Louisville. “Amelia’s Big Idea” will premiere at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Standley Lake Public Library, 8485 Kipling St., Arvada, then will head to Boulder County July 1. Find the full schedule at betc.org.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO