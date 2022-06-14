ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Summer day camps move inside as extreme heat hits North Georgia

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pL1Kb_0gAnumk200

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s hot outside. So hot that Cobb County made the call to move children at their summer day camps inside recreation centers for the majority of the day.

“It’s extremely hot,” Cobb County’s Recreation Facility Manager Clinton Jones said.

He told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the children do get to go outside, particularly in the morning, but when the temperatures hover above 90 degrees, his staff finds ways to keep them engaged and having fun inside.

“We actually bring them indoors,” Jones said. “We’ll start out in the mornings maybe doing some activities for about 30 minutes or so, maximum, and then we bring them inside to cool off.”

Jones said the camp directors and counsellors make sure the kids have fun playing games, playing indoor sports and doing arts and crafts.

“They can stay cool and be creative and still have fun,” Jones said.

The Fair Oaks Recreation Center has about 50 kids enrolled in its day camp. Marcus Golston-Thomas is the director of that facility.

“It’s not really challenging for us, because all of my counsellors are extroverts,” Golston-Thomas said. “They get the kids to engage. We’re giving out water. We have them playing sports throughout the day.”

Tuesday afternoon, the day campers played a spirited game of dodgeball inside the gym. Kids versus camp counsellors.

“We play dodgeball and do a lot of stuff,” said day camper D.J. White. “We have different random stuff to do. But in all, it’s very fun.”

Cobb County has four such day camps, and it’s making sure all the kids are safe from the heat at all of them.

“Summer camp is a busy time for us,” Jones said. “We’re all excited. It’s a lot of work, but it’s also a lot of fun.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 injured in crash involving crane in Cherokee County, deputies say The Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on Cumming Highway east of Arbor Hill Road.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach. Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
ATLANTA, GA
The Veracity Report

This Georgia Mom Left Her Kids in A Sweltering Car to Shop in Dollar Tree

With Record-Breaking Heat Wave Stretching Across the Country, it’s Important to Protect Kids & Pets. Image Courtesy of Roswell, Ga. P.D. This article was written by the accredited and degreed journalist, Veteran Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, and is comprised of information gleaned from press releases by the Roswell, Ga., Police Department, and Fox 5 Action News, Atlanta.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Lifestyle
County
Cobb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of five says apartment has forced family to endure scorching temps without AC

ATLANTA - While temperatures in Atlanta reached record highs this week, one tenant at an apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road said she and her children have had to go through it without a working air conditioning unit. Myesha Mason told FOX 5 she and her five kids have been relying on fans to keep cool inside her home at Eagles Run apartment complex.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Events canceled throughout the county due to extreme heat

Cancelations and postponements are occurring throughout DeKalb County due to dangerously hot temperatures. Officials with DeKalb County sent out information about cooling centers opening as thermostats climbed into the high 90s – and announcements of canceled events soon followed. “DeKalb County has canceled its second annual Juneteenth celebration, scheduled...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Elliot
secretatlanta.co

Pick Your Own Flowers At This Enchanting Flower Field In McDonough

Summer looks blooming marvelous on this u-pick farm in McDonough. Southern Belle Farm has become one of Atlanta’s favorite outings, with special events, seasonal takeovers, and so much more on offer throughout the year. In the summer months, their beautiful flower field is the perfect spot to pick yourself your very own cup of flowers to take home as a souvenir.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

WATCH: Thousands attend Juneteenth Atlanta Black History Parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people from across metro Atlanta met in the downtown area to celebrate Juneteenth, the official commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. The Saturday event included a parade, music, art, food, family fun and celebrations of Black culture. A bill making Juneteenth...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#North Georgia#Day Camp#Extreme Heat#Channel 2 S
ServingLooksATL

ATL Seafood Bags: An Atlanta, Louisiana Mixture

ATL Seafood Bags is serving up a scrumptious mixture of Atlanta and Louisiana flavors. You can find them on Fridays at Atlantucky Brewing from 3 pm until 9 pm. The owner and chef is from Atlanta and puts her spin on recipes passed down from her grandmother, a New Orleans native! The menu has quite a range and has everything from seafood boils and egg rolls to Po Boys and Southern-fried baskets. There is surely an option for every taste. Below is what I tried at ATL Seafood Bags:
ATLANTA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
capitol-beat.org

Georgia State study finds lower levels of segregation in housing in Atlanta region

ATLANTA – Racial segregation in housing in the 10-county Atlanta area has eased during the last 50 years, according to a new study from Georgia State University. Research by economists at the school in downtown Atlanta shows a combination of population growth and federal legislation have resulted in substantial changes in Black residential patterns – particularly in the last 20 years – in a metro region that had been deeply segregated.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy