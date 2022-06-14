ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: A history of CT’s diesel tax

By Matthew Campbell, Rob Polansky
Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) - Connecticut is set to announce on Wednesday the state tax on diesel. Diesel prices affect everything from the cost of groceries to the price of unleaded gas. As of Tuesday night, that state tax was 40 cents a gallon. Channel 3′s I-Team sought to compare that to...

Comments / 2

Hatrick
3d ago

Nothing accelerates inflation faster than the high cost of diesel fuel, Everything you buy comes on a diesel truck at some point, Including your gas!🤔⛽️💵💰

Reply
4
GreenwichTime

A CT law requires racial balance in public schools. Why are some suburban districts segregated anyway?

On a Wednesday night in early May, officials from the Fairfield school district appeared before the State Board of Education to explain why McKinley Elementary School was out of compliance with the state’s racial balance law for the 15th time in 16 years, with a student body that was 56 percent minority in a district that was nearly three-quarters white.
FAIRFIELD, CT
territorysupply.com

8 Tranquil Cabin Rentals in Connecticut

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Connecticut’s harbors and historic towns may not bring to mind epic cabin getaways, but a handful of chic rentals in the Constitution State can make for a surprisingly memorable weekend in the woods.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 11,000; Positivity Rate Above 8%

The state has surpassed a gruesome milestone of 11,000 COVID-19 deaths among Connecticut residents. "Connecticut was hit hard in the first few months of the pandemic, but we have done everything we can to keep people safe from the very real impacts following different waves and variants," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

U.S. Census approves Connecticut request for nine planning regions, but opinions differ on the impact

Connecticut abolished its county government in 1960, making it difficult to get regional census data for the state. Now, the U.S. Census Bureau has approved a request by Connecticut to use the state’s nine planning regions as county-equivalents. Some observers said the move would enable the state to access more federal funds. Others warned that it might be unworkable.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

State announces 9 cent increase on diesel fuel tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s tax on diesel fuel will increase by 9 cents per gallon on July 1, the Department of Revenue Services announced Wednesday. The tax, which is currently 40.1 cents per gallon, will increase to 49.2 cents per gallon, according to a letter from Commissioner of Revenue Services Mark Boughton to lawmakers. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

30 free things to do in Connecticut this summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the cost of living skyrockets due to record inflation, many individuals might be trying to cut back on their recreational activities to save a few dollars. However, the Nutmeg State has plenty of free activities for residents and visitors alike to take advantage of, including attending concerts, or scouting out a swimming or hiking destination without having to spend a single cent — aside from the gas to get there.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 16, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the beat continues across Central/Eastern CT, with the Connecticut River holding big numbers of striped bass. There are some true giants starting to show up, along with loads of fish around slot-size. Durning the dawn and dusk periods you can get these fish to eat topwater plugs and/or soft plastics, but during the day it has been a live bunker game. Luckily, the bunker has moved in well, and is easy to find. The reefs out front are also starting to hold a few big fish that have been falling for topwaters and live eels. The fluke action has been decent in 30-50 feet of water on white and chartreuse bucktails tipped with Gulp, while the sea bass action has been steady on slow pitch jigs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

BETTER MONEY: Taxes on retirement, 6/18

Joel Johnson answers 401K frequently asked questions in June 19's Better Money. The largest indoor collaborative artwork mural in the world. Lorin Richardson takes a look at the American Mural Project. Friday's Great Day Connecticut headlines. Updated: 12 hours ago. Scot and Kara have the Great Day Connecticut headlines for...
CONNECTICUT STATE

