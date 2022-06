Isaiah Thomas is one of the biggest what-if stories in NBA history. In fact, some would say he is almost in the same breath as Derrick Rose in that regard. After having an incredible season with the Boston Celtics, Thomas got an injury that threatened to put a damper on his momentum. In the end, the Celtics rushed Thomas back a bit too soon and his injury got worse. To make matters worse, this happened after a contract dispute in which Thomas left $100 million on the table.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO