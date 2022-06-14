ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets' Jacob deGrom scheduled for 'up-and-down' bullpen session on Friday

By Zac Wassink
May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets injured starting pitcher Jacob deGrom watches from the dugout during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are slowly but surely inching toward having their first-choice rotation available this summer.

It was learned earlier on Tuesday that Mets ace Max Scherzer had shifted his rehabilitation from Florida back to New York so he could rejoin the team and resume throwing at Citi Field as he continues his recovery from the oblique strain that has kept him sidelined for nearly one month.

Mets fans received additional good news ahead of Tuesday's home series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Anthony DiComo of the MLB's website reports that Jacob deGrom threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday in the latest step of his rehab. The two-time Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched this season due to a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder but has now completed four bullpen sessions. DiComo added that the 33-year-old is scheduled for an "up-and-down" bullpen appearance on Friday.

As Alex Smith explained for SNY, an "up-and-down" allows a pitcher to simulate an in-game experience. During such a session, a pitcher sits as if he is between innings before he resumes throwing from the mound.

"Everything feels good," deGrom remarked. "Hopefully, not too much longer," he added about the process.

It remains unknown when deGrom could be even penciled in for a rehab assignment. Considering he missed the second half of last season due to lingering elbow issues, it'd be understandable if the first-place Mets saved the veteran for after next month's All-Star break.

The Mets will head into Tuesday night holding a five-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.

