Rochester, NY

RCSD social worker: Students, staff are grieving amid gun violence

By Eriketa Cost
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In one week, two students in the Rochester City School District lost their lives due to gun violence.

On top of graduation, prom and schoolwork – parent Heather Feinman says her students are dealing with heavy emotions.

Grief, and sadness: following the recent deaths.

Both of the victims, were only 16 and 17 years old.

“My daughter did not go to school today, she woke up with a headache,” said Feinman. “The stress of the environment at school is so intense it would just amplify her headache.”

Feinman says she’s not the only parent who’s concerned for her children’s wellbeing right now: both mental and physical.

Her teens, almost went to a private birthday party last week, where 16 year old Zahira Smith was shot and killed.

“It’s not safe to even attend a party, it’s sad,” she said.

Tamara Sheppard, social worker in the district says there’s always a demand for emotional support in buildings.

Sometimes, she says it’s both students and teachers who need help.

“When you are in the ‘survival brain’, you are very hyperactive, sensitive to things, filled with doubt about your ability,” she said. “A lot of times, it’s age; if someone my age is a victim of violence, it then makes me concerned about my own safety.”

For parents, Sheppard says it’s important they learn how their students show grief.

It may be in the form of losing focus, or participating less.

She suggests letting the child know they can talk to you – and reaching out to the district directly, for help.

“The relationship building is so important with them, creating that space they know that they can come and talk to you,” said Sheppard.

While this academic year is ending, parents like Feinman say they’re already thinking about the next.

She’s hoping the community can come together in these times – with compassion, not anger.

“We have to start with caring for each other, and that has to be our culture, we’ve lost a lot of that we’ve become numb to things,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small released the following statement on Monday, after the recent death of 17 year old Jeremiah Baker:

In less than two weeks, we have had two students fall to gun violence and I am absolutely distressed, hurt, and angry.  We mourn at a time when our scholars should be celebrating proms, graduations, and plans for summer vacation. Again, we must come together as a community to protect our children from these senseless acts that take them from us far too soon. We send our deepest condolences to Jeremiah’s family and friends.

Click here for more on how to help your student in the Rochester City School District, if they are battling heavy emotions in these times.

