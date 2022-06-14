ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyannis, NE

Three charged in fight at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9arP_0gAntj8400
Three men have been charged in a fight at Hathaway's Pond in Hyannis.

HYANNIS, Mass. — Three men have been charged in a fight that broke out at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis earlier this month.

Police were called to the pond around 8:30 p.m. on June 5 for a reported disturbance.

Several people reported injuries from a fight that happened before police arrived. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and treated for a head injury.

Videos of the altercation began circulating online and throughout the community. Police identified Douglas Tejada-Diaz, 22, Dimas Lemus, 33, and Edgar Fajardo, 24, all of Hyannis, as allegedly being involved in the fight.

Tejada-Diaz has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon (stick); Lemus has been charged with assault and battery causing severe bodily harm and disorderly conduct; and Fajardo faces charges of assault and battery causing severe bodily harm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and disorderly conduct.

All three have been released on personal recognizance. Tejada-Diaz will return to court June 21 and Lemus and Fajardo are scheduled to appear in court on July 27 and 28.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to contact Patrol Officer Travis Brown at brownt@barnstablepolice.com or 508-778-3874.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

APD seeks help in Spartan Concession Stand burglary

The Alliance Police Department is seeking assistance from the public for a recent burglary. Sometime between June 9th and 10th, The Alliance Spartans Baseball Concession Stand, at Bower/Shankland Field, was burglarized. The thieves gained entry into the concession stand by breaking in through a locked door. Multiple items were stolen, including a large amount of candy, snack items, hamburger and Spartan Baseball paraphernalia. Damage was also done to the inside of the building and an air conditioner was destroyed.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Blowing Dust causing brownout conditions on Highway 385

Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is advising motorists, driving on Highway 385 between Alliance and Angora, to please use caution. There are a lot of construction vehicles that are moving on and off the highway, along with road construction in the Angora area, and with the high winds and other activity, it is causing a lot of blowing dust. In some places it is almost a brownout with all the dirt in the air, causing very low visibility. Sheriff Mowry is urging drivers to slow down and proceed with caution in these areas.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
111K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy