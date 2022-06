The 13th annual Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD) rolls out today on Thursday, June 16, which, to some people, means the start of the largest competitive road cycling series in the nation. But to most people, it means the start of an 11-day block party that happens to have a bike race running through it. So no matter what your fitness level, there is fun to be had for everyone.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO