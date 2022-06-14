4 News Now Extreme Team brightens day with ‘Gardening for Grands’
While Spokane hasn’t exactly felt like late spring this year, Mark Peterson and the 4 News Now Extreme Team hope to brighten the day of local seniors with the annual Gardening for Grands project on Tuesday....
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you want to enjoy the views of one of the Inland Northwest’s best mountains, then look no further than Lookout Pass!. Lookout Pass is offering scenic chairlift rides starting this weekend. They will be available for purchase until September 5. Rides are in service from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Today in Spokane we will see mostly cloudy skies with a daytime high near 73 degrees. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist overnight and into Friday before we see the chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. The best chance of rain this weekend is looking like Sunday...
PALOUSE, Wash. — Monday's storms left severe flooding in some areas in Pullman and Palouse. While most of the damage in Pullman has been cleared, the flooding in Palouse has yet to stop. Credit: Matt Haugen. According to Pullman Radio's Facebook page, the flooding is mostly affecting outlying parks,...
Inevitably, around the end of September, Mike and Misti Holley start to feel a bit glum at the thought of leaving their beautiful custom home overlooking Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene, where they spend all summer and part of the fall before returning to their primary residence in Houston. “It’s very embedded with nature,” Misti says, recalling the black bear cub she spotted—one of many now not-so-unexpected wildlife sightings.
The flooding shown in green will continue for days and the snow into North Idaho will stop later today. Floods have been affecting multiple sections of the Northwest, including Yellowstone National Park, Pend Oreille and Spokane. Along with the continuing flooding, here are Your 4 Things to Know about the...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some Spokane City facilities are closing in observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. This year the Juneteenth holiday falls on Sunday, June 19, for that reason, Juneteenth will be observed on Monday, June 20.
Spokane residents know that KREM anchor Tim Pham has a massive tie collection, ranging from solid colors to extravagant, floral patterns. Rather than holding onto each and every one, pay-it-forward movement to help benefit young journalists.
SANDPOINT, Idaho — June-uary is in full force in Sandpoint. It wasn’t a lot, but Schweitzer Mountain received a bit of snow on Tuesday morning. The snowfall was not enough to measure, but the mountain is experiencing a rain/snow mix, breezy temperatures and a high of 37 degrees. The snow fell came as crews were preparing for summer operations, which...
SPOKANE, Wash. — MOD Pizza is celebrating its rewards program hitting three million members with some very special offers. From now until Sunday, MOD is offering a week of deals to MOD Rewards members at all 500+ MOD locations, including $3.33 MOD-size pizzas, and the chance to win free pizza for a year.
With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
Are you the type of person that gets upset when your favorite grocery store changes the format of its aisles? For example, when the cereal aisle gets swapped with the canned goods aisle? I know I am. I spend so much time at the grocery store that I can almost shop with my eyes closed. But, the slightest change can throw my shopping trip completely out of whack.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two dog owners are wanting answers after a pit bull mix attacked the two Yorkie-pom mixes at a boarding center in Spokane Valley. The owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said the attack came out of nowhere, but it happened and now the safety of the boarding facility is being put into question. “She wanted us to put our dogs down to get comfortable with hers and she said everything was set and that was the last time I saw them alive,” James Damico said. “She reassured and guaranteed, that our dogs would be safe,” Christina Damico said. “I can’t imagine how they feel,” Morgan Hann, the owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said. On Friday, the Damico family brought their two Yorkie-pom mixes, Bentley and thor, to All-Star Animal Grooming to be boarded for four days while the family went on a trip. But before the Damico’s could even get where they were going, they got a call from the owner, Morgan Hann. “And I immediately knew something was wrong,” James said. A pit bull mix had broken through a fence around the small dog area, first taking Bentley. “In a matter of a millisecond he picked up Bentley and ran outside with Bentley out the doggy door so I ran after him outside and as soon as I got outside almost to their yard he had gone back through the doggie door,” Hann said. Hann said that’s when the dog grabbed Thor. “I couldn’t move fast enough,” she said. “I mean there are holes in him, his ribs were protruding out, I mean I could see his bone and tissues, oh god it was horrifying,” Christina said. Both Bentley and Thor died soon after and when the Damico’s got back to the facility, what was waiting inside, shocked them. “I went there first, just b-lined it and saw that our dogs were stacked on top of each other in a box,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do. But we didn’t just leave them on a kennel floor we didn’t just leave them out in the rain,” Hann said. The Damico’s say now, they’re just questioning why they brought their pets to a place that couldn’t keep them safe. Hann said she’s been in the dog industry for 18 years and she’s owned this grooming and boarding facility for two. She said nothing like this had ever happened. “Ever. Not even as much as a bite from another dog. Not anything. Not anything,” she said. She said there was no indication at all that this pit bull mix was aggressive. But of course, something did happen and all signs point to the enclosure the small dogs were in. “I had hired contractors to put up a safe fence for the enclosure and it wasn’t up to par,” she said. Now cooperating with SCRAPS and the city, Hann closed down the boarding area to make changes including raising the fence height, double reinforcing the metal fencing, adding more separation kennels, and dividing the areaInto more separate sections. “The people that know me, my clients that know me, they know my love of animals and they know that this is the last place something like that would happen,” she said. “Deep down the very emotional part of me wants her shut down,” Christina said. “She shouldn’t have such a quick chance. She’s trying to get renovations done to improve but the damage has already been done.” The family only wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else. Hann said they aren’t going to allow any pit bull mixes back into the business and the boarding section will be closed until SCRAPS and the city gives their stamp of approval.
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Car d’Alene will be coming to Coeur d’Alene this weekend. Car d’Alene will showcase vintage cars and is the largest car cruise in North Idaho. The car cruise will take place on Friday, June 17. The cruise will take place from 6-9 p.m.
In the spring, rivers used to be filled to the brim with salmon racing to the ocean, but now on some parts of the Snake River, salmon are a scarce sight. For decades, local leaders and advocates have been calling for the federal government to study the removal of the four Lower Snake River dams and the obstacles they've created for salmon. Recently, the conversation is becoming more urgent as tribes and environmental groups warn of the looming threat of extinction that could become a reality if action isn't taken soon.
CHENEY, Wash. - Right now, crews in Cheney are responding to a confirmed structure fire near Hillview Drive. We're working to get official information. A viewer who lives near the impacted home says it appears crews are making good progress and that Avista is also on scene. This is a...
Policymakers and homeowners are scrambling to manage the so-called ‘wildland-urban interface’ to mitigate the threat. At 9 on a Saturday morning, Dan Holman, a 74-year-old retired oncologist, picks up a chainsaw and heads into the forest. The forest in question is on the slopes of a hill outside...
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has voted to spend nearly $1 million on crosswalk art and murals that are intended to represent the culture of neighborhoods, calm traffic and promote economic development. The proposal brought forward by Councilor Zack Zappone found favor with four of his...
When one thinks of Idaho, certain images don't (typically) come to mind. You know, like someone eating another human being. Well, that's where we're at in the news cycle. A 40-year-old man in Bonner County, James David Russell, is facing the hammer of justice for murdering a 70-year-old man. Without getting too graphic, at the crime scene, police observed details on the victim's body that would support the possibility of cannibalism at play.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
MEAD, Wash. – Mead High School students walked-out of school Tuesday morning in apparent protest of a “vulgar letter” posted around the school. KHQ was at the scene where around 100 students exited the building, some with picket signs, other carrying Pride flags and began walking the perimeter of the campus.
