Hamsa Harissa Hot Sauce & Marinade

Hot sauce is one of those condiments that perfectly complements an entire spectrum of dishes. The pepper-based ingredient effortlessly livens up stir fry, soup, pizza, pasta, dips, and so much more. Thankfully, there's a hot sauce for just about every type of consumer, including those with a rather low spice tolerance to those who are bold enough to climb the Scoville scale without flinching. The zesty addition has become a kitchen commodity, and reaching for a bottle to shake onto our plates has become a symbol of cool. In fact, the global hot sauce market is predicted to reach nearly $5 billion by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights.
