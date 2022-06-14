ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamsa Harissa Hot Sauce & Marinade

Food52
 2 days ago

Crafted in small batches with lots of love, we’ll wager this hot sauce is unlike any you’ve ever met in your local...

food52.com

Mashed

The Hot Sauce Brand Ree Drummond Swears By

Hot sauce is one of those condiments that perfectly complements an entire spectrum of dishes. The pepper-based ingredient effortlessly livens up stir fry, soup, pizza, pasta, dips, and so much more. Thankfully, there's a hot sauce for just about every type of consumer, including those with a rather low spice tolerance to those who are bold enough to climb the Scoville scale without flinching. The zesty addition has become a kitchen commodity, and reaching for a bottle to shake onto our plates has become a symbol of cool. In fact, the global hot sauce market is predicted to reach nearly $5 billion by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights.
Fox News

15-minute shrimp tacos with slaw: Try the recipe

"Summertime and easy dinners go hand in hand just like this 15-minute shrimp tacos recipe with slaw. Seasoned shrimp, crunchy slaw, and a creamy shrimp taco sauce are wrapped in a warm fresh corn tortilla, add a squeeze of lime juice, and you are transported to a tropical location," says Olena Osipov, owner and recipe developer, iFOODreal.com, of this simple dish that’s perfect for last-minute entertaining.
Spice
Food52

FinaMill Spice Grinder

Why fuss with the pre-ground stuff when you can have freshly ground spices on tap? This award-winning grinder is unlike any other you’ve met, with interchangeable pods that let you swap spices in and out, no flavor mixing in sight. Since it’s battery-operated, milling through whole pods and seeds takes next-to-no effort, and you can do it all with one hand, too. The pods have a knob for choosing your grind size and a wide-mouth opening for easy refills, plus the ceramic grinding mechanism inside is built to last and last. All in a getup that’ll look a treat on the kitchen counter or table? They thought of everything here.
Food52

GEFU Stainless Steel Barbecue Skewers (Set of 4)

Listen, we’re all for grilled kebabs. But sliding that barbecue goodness off without hurting our hands? We could do without that part. That’s where these skewers step in. Built from high-grade stainless steel, each one’s got a built-in slider that’ll push meat and vegetables right onto your plate. The two-prong design keeps everything in place when it’s time to flip. And once cleanup rolls around, rest easy knowing they’re dishwasher safe.
princesspinkygirl.com

Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Kabobs

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our Grilled Chicken Kabobs with Pineapple is a quick and easy way to make a healthy meal of marinated chicken and fresh grilled vegetables, all threaded onto skewers and cooked perfectly. Filled with bright Hawaiian flavors that are fragrant and sweet, chicken and pineapple pair perfectly for fuss-free summer suppers.
Mashed

The Ingredient That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Canned Pasta Sauce

Opinions about pasta sauce are nearly as plentiful and varied as the directions in which you can take pasta as a dish. That includes how firm the noodles should be, which proteins pair best with which pasta sauces, and what to drink with pasta. One statement that most people can agree with, however, is that pasta sauce from a can or a jar can be quite bland.
Fox News

Mediterranean sheet pan shrimp and veggies: Try the recipe

Allow us to introduce you to your new sheet pan dinner that recipe developer Abby Cooper of StemandSpoon.com calls a "fresh and lighter take on shrimp scampi with linguine." So what can your taste buds expect? "Juicy shrimp and fresh vegetables cook together in under 30 minutes to create a healthy and flavorful meal, loaded with Kalamata olives, feta and extra lemon and garlic," says Cooper.
Food52

Found Vintage Wood Boards

Found in Europe, these vintage wood boards have time traveled to meet you—just see those honey tones for proof. They're here in a plethora of shapes and sizes, so there’s all kinds of decorating you can do with ‘em. (We love how they look behind a crock full of utensils.) Think of ‘em as a fast-track to an eclectic, well-loved kitchen space.
Food52

The Satisfying Heat-&-Eat Meals I Lean on When I’m Too Tired to Cook

We’ve teamed up with Walmart to transform your summer gatherings, one affordable dinner at a time. Order online or via their app to shop your go-to groceries, reusable tableware, and other household items, then select delivery or in-store pickup for a seamless shopping experience. I’ll be honest: grocery shopping...
Food52

Under-$10 Pet Staples My Dog Absolutely Loves

We’ve teamed up with Walmart to help you pamper your pooch. Order online or via their app to shop your go-to pet supplies, groceries, and other household items, then select delivery or in-store pickup for a seamless shopping experience. Not too long ago, my boyfriend and I brought home...
One Green Planet

Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwich [Vegan]

1 can of shredded young, green Jackfruit in water or brine (If in brine, break apart jackfruit pieces and soak in a full bowl of water for at least an hour. If in water, no need to soak). 1 onion quartered, then sliced. (Optional) 1 king oyster mushroom shredded with...
Food52

Opinel Perpétue Steak Knives (Set of 4)

Steak knives that’ll look right at home next to our other stainless-steel flatware? Sign us up. Part of Opinel’s Perpétue collection, these come by way of a French cutlery maker who’s been in the knife-honing business for, oh, only over 130 years. Each one has a micro-serrated blade that never needs sharpening, plus a smooth, curved handle that’s a joy to hold. They’re dishwasher safe, too, just in case you weren’t already sold.
Food52

Schmidt Brothers Carbon 6 Steak Knives (Set of 6)

Additional promotions do not apply to this item. Let’s cut to the chase. They may look like classic wooden steak knives at first glance, but don’t be fooled. Each slicer here is forged from a single piece of high-carbon, ultra-hard stainless steel. Just like the rest of Schmidt Brothers’ Carbon 6 collection, the blades are ultra sharp and polished, while the handles are left unpolished and scorched for a gorgeous blank finish. They’ve got a curved design for a comfortable grip, and—oh yeah—wait till you see the wooden box they come in.
SFGate

Trade that slaw for a crunchy summer salad made with cauliflower rice

You can never have too many crunchy, cruciferous salads in your summer repertoire. They're essential at cookouts where they provide contrasting texture and complementary nutrition for grilled proteins. They're built to hold up, resisting wilting and mushiness, so they can be proudly passed around at picnics, or refrigerated for several days for an instantaneous meal with, say, chickpeas, a hard-cooked egg or leftover chicken.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Chicken Salad Pitas With Yogurt Sauce

Tired of the same ol' peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch? Give these Mediterranean-inspired pitas a try! They take just a few minutes to throw together, and with a nice balance of carbohydrate, protein, and fat, will keep you fueled until dinnertime. Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five...
