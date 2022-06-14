Hamsa Harissa Hot Sauce & Marinade

Why fuss with the pre-ground stuff when you can have freshly ground spices on tap? This award-winning grinder is unlike any other you’ve met, with interchangeable pods that let you swap spices in and out, no flavor mixing in sight. Since it’s battery-operated, milling through whole pods and seeds takes next-to-no effort, and you can do it all with one hand, too. The pods have a knob for choosing your grind size and a wide-mouth opening for easy refills, plus the ceramic grinding mechanism inside is built to last and last. All in a getup that’ll look a treat on the kitchen counter or table? They thought of everything here.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO