Block Shop Hand Block Printed Linen Robe

A step in the right direction. Put a little pep in your step—and on your floors—with the cheeriest rugs and runners we ever did see. They were designed by L.A.–based sisters and Block Shop founders Hopie and Lily Stockman, then handwoven by a family of master weavers outside Jaipur, India. And in case all that wasn’t enough to get you on your feet: Block Shop invests 5% of their profits in their biannual Community Health Camps in Jaipur (that’s where the company got its start back in 2013).
There’s something about Australian style that’s effortlessly cool, and Melbourne-based designer Tali Roth has reminded us of this time and time again with the unfussy yet oh-so-chic aesthetic she’s known for (just take a look at her office). As part of the second installment of lighting fabricator Mitzi’s Tastemaker line, Roth brought her signature grown-up whimsy to an 18-piece collection of playfully sculptural fixtures, ranging from chandeliers and sconces to table and floor lamps.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The chic-yet-laid back aesthetic taking over the interiors world this summer? “Coastal Grandmother.” The style has everything you could want in a breezy summer look: It’s got wicker, it’s got toile, it’s got light linens and neutral tones.
We're thrilled to see more color, pattern, and heirloom pieces fill the homes of design enthusiasts lately, and the bathroom should be no exception to this growing desire for personality-driven homes. While the powder bath has long been considered a "safe place" to experiment with the hues and prints we may not be so comfortable using in our living rooms and sleep spaces, all bathrooms deserve to be considered with such a design-centric mentality. However, that doesn't mean you have to wallpaper your primary bath or paint it mauve to achieve a more well-collected, inspiring look (though we fully support both of those design decisions).
Found in Europe, these vintage wood boards have time traveled to meet you—just see those honey tones for proof. They're here in a plethora of shapes and sizes, so there’s all kinds of decorating you can do with ‘em. (We love how they look behind a crock full of utensils.) Think of ‘em as a fast-track to an eclectic, well-loved kitchen space.
Steak knives that’ll look right at home next to our other stainless-steel flatware? Sign us up. Part of Opinel’s Perpétue collection, these come by way of a French cutlery maker who’s been in the knife-honing business for, oh, only over 130 years. Each one has a micro-serrated blade that never needs sharpening, plus a smooth, curved handle that’s a joy to hold. They’re dishwasher safe, too, just in case you weren’t already sold.
Additional promotions do not apply to this item. Let’s cut to the chase. They may look like classic wooden steak knives at first glance, but don’t be fooled. Each slicer here is forged from a single piece of high-carbon, ultra-hard stainless steel. Just like the rest of Schmidt Brothers’ Carbon 6 collection, the blades are ultra sharp and polished, while the handles are left unpolished and scorched for a gorgeous blank finish. They’ve got a curved design for a comfortable grip, and—oh yeah—wait till you see the wooden box they come in.
Back in March when Food52 released a one-off vintage Dansk drop, some of the most coveted items were the pitchers in cool teal, chili red, and even a rare kumquat. There were only five total, which means they sold out in a snap. But there’s good news for all those of you that didn’t get your hands on one. An archival reissue of the iconic pitcher is now available—and there are plenty to go around!
Why fuss with the pre-ground stuff when you can have freshly ground spices on tap? This award-winning grinder is unlike any other you’ve met, with interchangeable pods that let you swap spices in and out, no flavor mixing in sight. Since it’s battery-operated, milling through whole pods and seeds takes next-to-no effort, and you can do it all with one hand, too. The pods have a knob for choosing your grind size and a wide-mouth opening for easy refills, plus the ceramic grinding mechanism inside is built to last and last. All in a getup that’ll look a treat on the kitchen counter or table? They thought of everything here.
Just look at that iconic silhouette. An original design by Jens Quistgaard from 1956, this pitcher features elegant curves and vivid hues on glossy enameled carbon steel—signature black rim included. And that handwoven, rattan-inspired wrapped handle? It’s retro at its finest. No surprise, this was one of the top styles our community asked us to reissue. Now, after more than 50 years out of production, it’s back with a slightly larger body than the original. Whether you use it to serve water or cocktails, or simply get a thrill from its beauty as a vase, this vessel is one you’ll want to display front and center. Get a handle on this charmer—it’s only at Food52 and Dansk.
Listen, we’re all for grilled kebabs. But sliding that barbecue goodness off without hurting our hands? We could do without that part. That’s where these skewers step in. Built from high-grade stainless steel, each one’s got a built-in slider that’ll push meat and vegetables right onto your plate. The two-prong design keeps everything in place when it’s time to flip. And once cleanup rolls around, rest easy knowing they’re dishwasher safe.
