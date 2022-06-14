Lack of quorum forces cancellation of City Council meeting, punts annexation, clinic decisions to next council

City employees may not be able to access the free employee health clinic for up to several weeks beginning July 1.

Royals Farms will also have to wait at least two weeks to find out if Elizabeth City will approve an annexation and rezoning request for a convenience store and gas station at the corner of Halstead Boulevard Extended and east of Mount Everest Drive North.

That’s because only three councilors showed up for Monday’s City Council meeting, forcing city officials to cancel the meeting because of a lack of a quorum.

Councilors Jeannie Young, Billy Caudle and Chris Ruffieux were in City Council chambers when City Attorney William Morgan canceled the meeting.

Mayor Bettie Parker and councilors Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks and Kem Spence were absent. One seat on council is vacant.

City officials said all four absent councilors and Parker indicated before the meeting that they would not be able to attend.

The meeting was the last regularly scheduled meeting of the current City Council. Because it was canceled, city business scheduled for the meeting has been pushed back until June 27, when the new council meets in regular session for the first time.

One agenda item pushed back two weeks ago was awarding a two-year contract for the city’s health clinic for employees. That contract expires on June 30.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare has operated the clinic since August 2019 and applied to continue operating it for another two years.

But Sentara Healthcare has also submitted a proposal to operate the clinic.

Chesapeake Regional submitted a bid of $117,000, or $58,500 per year, for the two-year contract. Sentara Healthcare submitted a bid of $115,119 — $58,858 for the first year and $56,261 for the second year.

Both offers cover up to 300 patient visits a year. But Sentara would charge the city $152 for every visit over 300 in the first year and $157 for visits over 300 in the second year. Chesapeake would charge $172.50 for every visit over 300 for both years of the contract.

The city-financed free clinic mainly provides urgent care services, including lab work and X-ray services among others to city employees and their dependents.

City Council heard presentations from both Chesapeake Regional and Sentara last month but council decided at the time to delay awarding the contract until Monday’s meeting.

If City Council votes to award the contract to Sentara, interim City Manager Richard Hicks said employees may not have access to the clinic for a week or two.

That’s because Sentara would need time to get the clinic up and operating. If Chesapeake is awarded the contract then services would continue uninterrupted, Hicks said.

“Sentara would have to act fairly quickly,” Hicks said. “There may be some delay in providing the services. We will just have to wait and see which one gets it. If Sentara does get it, it may take them a few weeks. But since Sentara is already here they could put something together fairly fast.”

The public hearings for the Royals Farms convenience store will be heard June 27 with the new City Council deciding the issue. The delay is not expected to impact the project.

City Council was also supposed to call a public hearing for the city’s 2022-23 budget. By law, the city has to advertise a public hearing 10 days in advance but both Hicks and Morgan said the budget hearing can be advertised without a vote by City Council.

“We will go ahead and advertise it in this week’s paper,” Hicks said, referring to The Daily Advance. “The law doesn’t say you have to call for one (public hearing), it just says that you have to have a public hearing. Staff can do it.”

Morgan, who has been city attorney for 24 years, said it has been customary for City Council to vote to have a public hearing but that it is not required by state statute.