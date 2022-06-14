ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

USA Health’s Dr. Walker Plash discusses avoiding snakebites

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the hot weather comes higher chances of encounters with snakes. FOX10′s...

www.fox10tv.com

utv44.com

Surge of RSV cases along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The respiratory disease RSV is surging along our Gulf Coast. The virus is quickly filling up our hospitals here in South Alabama, and some doctors say they are feeling the impact. The virus is typically not seen this time of year. "It is very widespread...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo welcomes three African Lions to the family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some exciting news for the Alabama gulf coast Zoo! Three new African lions have officially been added to the family. Siblings Daniel, Chadwick, and Regina were born at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG aquarium. The zoo said they need to quarantine for 30 days before being...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

USA medical students receive white coats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A big step for the University of South Alabama’s College of Medicine. 74 future doctors received their white coats Thursday night. Walking into the Mitchell Center -- the medical class of 2024 is one step closer to becoming real doctors. “This kinda means we are...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile recycling sites to temporarily stop accepting glass

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile recycling centers will temporarily stop accepting glass at its two recycling centers beginning Tuesday, June 21. Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, the city’s regular recyclable processor, has said its Pensacola facility will be closed through mid-August due to a machinery breakdown. The...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Showcasing Rouses’ Specialty Meats

Chef Nino from Rouses Markets is making mealtime easy...featuring Rouses’ line of specialty meats. Watch the video to check out all the fantastic products you can pick up at your local Rouses. ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:. LOCATIONS:. 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391. 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man saves baby dolphin at Sand Island

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A typical day on the water turned out to be a life-saving endeavor for Pensacola man Toby Moore and his family. They saved a baby dolphin from suffocating in a heroic effort Thursday afternoon. But Moore told WKRG News 5 the trip was unlikely. It was only his third trip out […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Juneteenth Events with USA & the City of Mobile

Juneteenth 2022 is Sunday, June 19, and there are plenty of events planned in the surrounding days. The University of South Alabama Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Office of Community Engagement are collaborating with the City of Mobile to host several events for Juneteenth, including a month-long Juneteenth Book Chat about the New York Times Bestseller “On Juneteenth” by Author Annette Gordon-Reed, winner of the Pulitzer Prize. The same evening of the book chat kick-off will be a panel discussion later that evening.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Linked Jennarations Permanent Jewelry

Linked Jennarations is ready to help you get ‘linked.’ Chelsey spoke with Amy and Jenna Dixon about their business and permanent jewelry. What’s permanent jewelry? Amy and Jenna say it is bracelets or anklets that are welded on using a quick, painless process that enables the user to wear them indefinitely. Lots of people get “linked” together at the same time, creating a modern day friendship bracelet or as a symbol of a special bond with someone.
MOBILE, AL
gulfshores.com

Mobile Bay and the Eastern Shore Cruise

Experience a unique look at beautiful Mobile Bay and the scenic Eastern Shore on this relaxing voyage past the charming towns of Spanish Fort, Daphne, Montrose, and Fairhope and down to the historic Middle Bay Lighthouse. Catch a glimpse of Point Clear, Gaillard Island, and amazing local wildlife, including alligators and dolphins!
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular Christian group “Truth” attracts thousands to Mobile church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands gathered at Cottage Hill Baptist Friday night to celebrate 50 years of a popular Christian music group, Truth. Truth was founded by former pastor of Springhill Baptist Church, Roger Breland, and Friday night was their final night singing, dancing, and clapping together. The traveling music...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

When will repaired Lady in the Bay return to Alabama?

The Lady in the Bay, celebrating her 10th “birthday” this year, has yet to return to her place of honor at Barber Marina in Elberta, Ala. The quirky fiberglass sculpture showing a giant woman’s head and knees emerging from the water was commissioned by George Barber in 2012 from artist Mark Cline. She began life as the “Lady in the Lake” in Leeds but was moved to Barber’s Elberta property a few years later.
ELBERTA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hale steps down as Prichard’s acting fire chief

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Acting Fire Chief David Hale Sr. has stepped down from the Prichard Fire Department’s acting chief position. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner made the announcement Friday. Hale has served as interim fire chief for the past few years. He has been a member of the department...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope residents asked to voluntarily conserve water and electricity

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - That excessive heat has some people on the Eastern Shore being asked to conserve water and electricity. The City of Fairhope says it’s just voluntary now -- but that could change. It comes after a dramatic increase in water usage. According to Fairhope Mayor Sherry...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Record-breaking temps; Excessive Heat warnings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,. I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place all along the Gulf Coast. Today is going to be HOT. Daytime highs will be reaching up into the triple digits, with many areas maxing out near 101 degrees. However, feels like temperatures could get as high as 112 in areas under a Heat Advisory. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place along the coast, for the potential of heat indices getting up to 115 degrees. Take it easy today, and find plenty of A/C, stay hydrated, and take breaks if spending time outdoors.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Distinguished Young Women through the years

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence, and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. Previous Distinguished Young Women joined Joe on set with more information on the finals this year.
MOBILE, AL

