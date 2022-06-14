USA Health’s Dr. Walker Plash discusses avoiding snakebites

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there,. I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place all along the Gulf Coast. Today is going to be HOT. Daytime highs will be reaching up into the triple digits, with many areas maxing out near 101 degrees. However, feels like temperatures could get as high as 112 in areas under a Heat Advisory. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place along the coast, for the potential of heat indices getting up to 115 degrees. Take it easy today, and find plenty of A/C, stay hydrated, and take breaks if spending time outdoors.

MOBILE, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO