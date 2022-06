OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oregon/Jackson street bridge in downtown Oshkosh will remain closed for at least nine more weeks. The bridge has been closed since May 26 when some of the equipment was discovered to be worn. Engineers say, during a routine inspection, they found that components in the gear teeth that help raise and lower the bridge were worn.

