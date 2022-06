A former Mobile police officer who begged authorities to shoot him last week was found dead Wednesday in his Washington County jail cell, according to a report. Robert Harris, who resigned in March while under investigation for allegedly having improper contact with a minor, was arrested following an incident in Washington County where police said he was being “erratic,” including allegedly ramming his vehicle into an officer’s vehicle, begging officers to shoot him and reaching behind his back to pull out an object as if it were a weapon, said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO