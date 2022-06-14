ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Beehive Credit Union announces annual picnic

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREXBURG — Beehive Federal Credit Union is holding its annual picnic on Thursday, June 23 in Porter Park in Rexburg from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Credit union members will receive a free meal of pulled pork or a...

JoAnn Ester Veronica Mitchell

JoAnn Ester Veronica Mitchell, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away on June 15, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Yellowstone closures affect Idaho Falls tourism

Yellowstone National Park closed Monday due to dangerous flooding conditions, and Idaho Falls felt its direct effect. The park closed all entrances and evacuated more than 10,000 visitors. Some entrances could reopen as early as this weekend. However, with complete road and bridge failures, the park’s North Entrance will not reopen this season.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahofallsidaho.gov

Historic Alaska Airlines flight reconnects Idaho Falls and Boise

IDAHO FALLS (ID) -- The first flight in a decade linking Eastern Idaho and the State’s capital left the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) Thursday, June 16. The inaugural flight took off from IDA to the Boise Airport around 9:00 a.m. and will provide convenient, nonstop access between Idaho’s economic hubs. What used to take four hours in a vehicle will now only take an hour for both business and leisure travelers alike.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Tim Hodgson
Grand Teton National Park sees surge of visitors after Yellowstone closure

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (KUTV) — As crews continue to assess the damage in Yellowstone National Park, after severe flooding, ripple effects are being felt throughout the neighboring communities. Grand Teton National Park and Jackson Hole, Wyoming are inundated with travelers attempting to salvage their vacations after Yellowstone cancellations. “It’s...
JACKSON, WY
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Upper Valley Crime Log

11:04 p.m. 329 Highway 20 for a reckless driver. 6:07 p.m. Responded to an unwanted subject. Suspect was intoxicated and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries from a fall. June 2. 11:04 a.m. Responded to Twin Bridges for accident. They were moving a garage and kept it low...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
buckrail.com

‘Blondie’ grizzly bear loses 3 cubs

MOOSE, Wyo. — Park officials confirmed on Wednesday that the popular Grizzly 793, also known as Blondie, lost her three cubs at the end of last week. C.J. Adams, the public affairs specialist for Grand Teton National Park, said the last confirmed sighting of Blondie with her cubs was around dark on Friday night in the Pilgrim Flats area of the park. Park officials who have managed bear jams throughout the spring and summer spotted her. By Saturday morning, she was spotted again, this time without her cubs. While the exact cause of the cubs’ death is unknown, Adams says it was most likely predation by a male grizzly.
MOOSE, WY
buckrail.com

Airport Update: Runway fully paved

JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s day 66 of the 78-day closure at the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) and crews are ahead of schedule with the runway completely paved. The multi-faceted project has multiple completed or nearly completed aspects. Out on the runway, exterior slot drains are fully installed and...
JACKSON, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Madison residents demand action on STRs

MADISON — Impatient residents who are sick of short-term rentals pressed selectmen to get on with enforcing town zoning ordinances. Selectmen said they would get in touch with their attorney. Voters on March 8 had passed the planning board’s Article 6, which provided a dwelling unit definition that banned...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Tamara Harris

Tamara “Tammie” Dawn (Pemberton) Harris passed away on June 14, 2022, while in hospice care due to complications from dementia and aphasia. She will be sorely missed by her family and anyone with which she had both a personal and professional relationship during her life. Tammie was born...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Impacts of Yellowstone closure trickle into Jackson

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — An aggressive storm in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) on Sunday wreaked havoc on roads, buildings, tourists and gateway communities in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The storm also triggered mudslides and rock slides, prompting Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to declare a statewide disaster. An indefinite closure...
JACKSON, WY
Post Register

Rexburg police search for man, runaway girl

REXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — The Rexburg Police Department is searching for a runaway girl and the man she was last seen with. The girl, 16-year-old Halle Smith, was last seen Friday with a 19-year-old man named Joshua Benson. Police say Benson is driving a stolen maroon 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara, temporary license plate number 1M8879U.
REXBURG, ID

