New video released in 2018 disappearance of pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released video of the last known images of Kierra Coles, the pregnant postal worker who was last seen leaving her Chatham apartment on Oct. 2, 2018.

Three years after her disappearance, newly released surveillance video shows Coles walking into her apartment in the 8100 block of S. Vernon. Hours later, she is seen leaving her home and entering a car with a man.

About 10:42 p.m., surveillance video captures Coles withdrawing money from an ATM inside a store in the 8600 block of S. Cottage Grove.

Police say Coles exited the business three minutes later in what would become the last recorded images of the 26-year-old, who was three months pregnant at the time.

Two days later, on Oct. 4, Coles’ mother, Karen Phillips, asked police to enter Kierra’s apartment for a welfare check but was not found.

Eventually, police questioned a man, identified as a ‘person of interest,’ who is seen parking outside Kierra’s apartment and then going inside before leaving in his car.

Officers say he gave several different accounts of what occurred but was never charged.

The new details come around the same time as the fifth annual ‘Walk for Her,’ organized to bring awareness to missing Black women and girls in Chicago.

Phillips said she is hopeful for answers for other families as well as her own.

“I pray every day that she is safe, I hope that her child is with her, I hope they’re both doing OK,” Phillips said. “I just hope, soon, that this will be over.”

Anyone with information may submit an anonymous tip to police at cpdtip.com .

