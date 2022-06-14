Evergy: More outages possible with extreme heat, high demand

A spokesperson for Evergy says more outages could be on the way as extreme temperatures continue.

On Monday , 11,000 customers lost power in the Waldo and Brookside neighborhoods.

Gina Penzig, Manager of External Communications for Evergy, said the outage was due to a malfunctioned transformer.

"We have predictive maintenance programs that help us to identify equipment that may be prepared that may be in danger of failure," Penzig

Penzig was not sure how old the equipment is or when the last time this particular transformer was inspected.

Penzig said even new equipment can fail in extreme heat.

"We are experiencing high heat conditions and high demands which does cause additional stress on equipment," she said.

Penzig said Evergy will continue to monitor its equipment and will quickly fix any issues that arise from the ongoing heat.

—

We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey .