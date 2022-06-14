ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Evergy: More outages possible with extreme heat, high demand

By Jessica McMaster
 4 days ago
A spokesperson for Evergy says more outages could be on the way as extreme temperatures continue.

On Monday , 11,000 customers lost power in the Waldo and Brookside neighborhoods.

Gina Penzig, Manager of External Communications for Evergy, said the outage was due to a malfunctioned transformer.

"We have predictive maintenance programs that help us to identify equipment that may be prepared that may be in danger of failure," Penzig

Penzig was not sure how old the equipment is or when the last time this particular transformer was inspected.

Penzig said even new equipment can fail in extreme heat.

"We are experiencing high heat conditions and high demands which does cause additional stress on equipment," she said.

Penzig said Evergy will continue to monitor its equipment and will quickly fix any issues that arise from the ongoing heat.


Mike D
4d ago

lol just wait till thousands of electric vehicles are charging ought to be funny to see and no power outages dont effect me I'm prepared for that

Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Kansas City, Missouri?

Kansas City, Missouri has such a unique heritage, and many of this is centered around food. When you go to Kansas City, you know that you will be eating well. You can't mention Kansas City without thinking about the burgers first. In Kansas City, you won't find just a run of the mill burger, you won't find something that has been crafted from scratch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
