ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong storms could pass through area tomorrow

By Staff Reports
Atmore Advance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother round of strong to severe storms may move southwestward...

www.atmoreadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Over 45 million under severe storms and tornado threat

More severe storms are likely today across the Central US. Meanwhile, Agatha has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico, bringing hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall to the area. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Threatening Hail, Thunderstorms Coming in the Central United States This Week

It's the season of "regional-scale convective systems," or massive, typically severe, long-lived rainstorm systems, as the summer heat builds. For those in the central United States, this means daily possibilities of heavy rain, strong to locally devastating winds, and maybe hail and cyclones. Rainfall in Central US. Such phenomena can...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy