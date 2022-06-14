ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Clinical trials underway in South Florida focused on ALS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s estimated 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, averaging about 15 cases per day. While there currently is no cure for this progressively fatal disease, there is hope through several research efforts underway across the country and here in...

Click10.com

5 Cuban migrants, on the water for 7 days, arrive in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. – Five Cuban migrants, all men, landed ashore in the Florida Keys Friday, arriving in Boot Key, which is part of the city of Marathon and only accessible by boat. Federal agents used personal watercraft in order to locate the migrants. The men, who arrived somewhat dehydrated...
MARATHON, FL
Click10.com

Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends a media event regarding the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. Florida is the only state that hasn't preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government. DeSantis said Thursday that his administration won't facilitate their distribution, though he said they'll be available to those who want them. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Disney delaying Florida campus but not because of tensions

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney Co. is delaying by more than three years the opening of a campus in Florida to which 2,000 workers were being relocated from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. Despite being targeted in recent months by...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Device helps specialists map brain tumors

KENDALL, Fla. – An advanced tool is improving the outcomes for people diagnosed with brain tumors. Dr. Michael McDermott with Baptist Health’s Miami Neuroscience Center is working with an Food and Drug Administration cleared brain mapping device called Quicktome. It allows doctors to analyze millions of data points...
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Coronavirus Report: June 13, 2022

Rates of new coronavirus cases have remained flat over the last week. Cases have decreased in the Northeast but has risen in the South and West. Hospitalizations are decreasing in the Northeast but rising in the Southern and Western states. The country is now averaging 109,000 new coronavirus cases per...
FLORIDA STATE
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 Top 3,400

TALLAHASSEE – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,400 and increased nearly 11 percent during the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.The data showed that a reported 3,413 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 3,078 a week earlier. Also, the data showed that 336 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 259 a week earlier. Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The numbers, however, remain lower than early in the year when the omicron variant caused widespread infections.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Otters take swim in North Lauderdale home’s pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some friendly and fuzzy guests got cool in the pool, much to the surprise of one homeowner. A group of otters made quite a splash in Dr. Jessika Timmons’ backyard, and she is telling 7News about this once in a lifetime visit. At first...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts

Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Zoo Miami euthanizes green sea turtle paralyzed in boat strike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Staff at Zoo Miami euthanized an injured green sea turtle Thursday left partially paralyzed by a boat strike, according to a zoo news release. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found the 80-pound female sea turtle floating in a Coral Gables waterway May 28 and transferred her to the zoo for treatment, the release states. The turtle had severe lacerations to the top of her shell and appeared to be partially paralyzed.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Florida congresswoman convicted of a federal tax charge in a charity fraud case wants to return to the U.S. House. Ex-Rep. Corrine Brown filed papers Thursday to run in Florida’s 10th District, which is an open seat because incumbent Democrat Val Demings is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Kosher Chobee opens in West Palm Beach; American Icon Brewery in Fort Lauderdale closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kosher Chobee, West Palm Beach This glatt kosher Middle Eastern-fusion restaurant (and strong candidate for best overall kosher eatery name) ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami Beach hosts American Black Film Festival, opening with Crump documentary

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Florida-based civil rights attorney Ben Crump, best known for taking on high-profile cases, like representing the families of Trayvon Martin and George Floyd, is now the focus of a new Netflix documentary. The movie, “Civil” was the opening film at the American Black Film Festival now through June 19 on Miami Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

4, including child, injured in Coral Springs vehicle fire

MIAMI - Four people, including one child, were injured following a vehicle fire in Coral Springs. Coral Springs Fire Rescue said it happened in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.They said there were a total of four patients, three of them were taken Broward Health Coral Springs.One child, with serious injuries, was taken via BSO Air Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.  No word on the child's condition or what may have started the fire. 
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida couple in their 80s found dead in ditch

Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Investigators do not suspect any criminal activity but believe these were accidental deaths, possibly related to extreme heat.
ROCKLEDGE, FL

