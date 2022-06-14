Louisiana Living: The Longest Day
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Bonnie Hay joined Ashley Doughty to discuss The Longest Day an Alzheimer’s awareness event. To learn more watch the video posted above.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Bonnie Hay joined Ashley Doughty to discuss The Longest Day an Alzheimer’s awareness event. To learn more watch the video posted above.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0