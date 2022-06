We are at a critical crossroads concerning public safety in the county. We’ve seen our communities deteriorate bit by bit over time. Earnest Hemingway once said, “It happened gradually, and then suddenly”. Yes, we suddenly find ourselves deep in it. About five years ago, along with a group of caring folks, I helped clean up the area on I-5 by Shawn O’Donnell’s. Recently a friend did so again and found that the problem has grown exponentially — more needles, drug paraphernalia, used condoms. It’s tragic, it’s pathetic. Personnel working in dental and medical offices by O’Donnell’s are afraid to leave the buildings for a walk to the coffee shop as they are often accosted.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO