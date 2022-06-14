ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Physicians Seeking Care for Burnout or Other Medical or Mental Health Concerns, AMA Calls for Safe Havens

CHICAGO – For physicians who seek care for burnout or other issues, the American Medical Association (AMA) today urged states to create “safe-haven” type programs to encourage counseling and treatment. The programs would complement Physician Health Programs (PHP) to add additional, evidence-based options for physicians to receive care and enable them...

