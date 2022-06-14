Fredericktown Teenager Sent To Hospital After Crashing ATV

A Barnhart man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 21 north of Old Orchard Road on Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Zachary Hampton was driving a 2009 Honda, lost control, overturned, and slid off the right side of the roadway. Hampton was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 8 o’clock Thursday night.
(Washington County) A Belgrade man was seriously injured after striking a deer on Route C in Washington County Friday evening. Highway patrol says 56-year-old Roger Gullett was driving eastbound on a Harley Davidson when a deer traveled into the path of Gullett and struck the front left of the Harley, causing the bike to overturn and ejecting Gullett from the Harley. He was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by private conveyance to treat his serious injuries. The accident occurred west of Clayton Road around 5:30 Friday evening.
(Madison County, MO) A 15 year old male juvenile from Fredericktown is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in an ATV accident in Madison County Tuesday morning at 10:30. Highway Patrol reports show the teenager was riding the ATV south on Madison County Road 535, in Roselle, when it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a rock throwing him off. He was taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open after a crash at the 93 mile marker Friday morning closed one lane. No one was injured in the crash, according to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The road is clear.
(Jefferson County) Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a case where several tools and even gas was stolen from a business in the 400 block of Thoreau Trail in High Ridge.
(Jefferson County) A two-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 29-year-old Nathan Hochthurn of Eureka was traveling Eastbound on Route PP and near Shady Lane in his Volkswagon Jetta when he was struck from behind by a Ford Escape driven by 24-year-old Pamela Bradshaw of High Ridge. The two vehicles traveled into the ditch on the right side of the roadway and overturned, Hochthurn’s vehicle struck a mailbox and a tree. Bradshaw and her passenger, 23-year-old Joshua Rogers of Florissant, were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South, Bradshaw with Moderate injuries, and Rogers with minor injuries. The accident happened at 3:49 Monday afternoon.
Two drivers were seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 3 near Grand Tower. Illinois State Police (ISP) have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 92-year-old Eldorado man. DeRay Ivie, with Cage of Honor, previews the Fight for Honor MMA event at A.C Brase Arena...
NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a homicide in New Athens, Illinois homicide. The Major Case Squad announced that Michael W. Johnson of East Cardondolet and Martin J. Morrison of Cahokia Heights, both 43, were charged with first-degree murder. Officials said Austin Evans-Blakey and two others interrupted a burglary and were shot in New Athens on June 2. Evans-Blakey died at the scene of the shooting from his gunshot wounds. The other two were taken to the hospital and treated.
(Ironton, MO) A man is facing several charges after he was arrested as a suspect in a purse napping that allegedly took place the night of June 15th in Ironton. Information from the Iron County Sheriff's Facebook page indicates deputies received a call about 7:30 pm concerning a stolen purse. The object had been taken out of a local business employee’s vehicle inside the city of Ironton. The deputies began their investigation and at about 11 pm they received information on the suspect, Jacob Henson. An off duty Ironton Police officer had given details on Henson's whereabouts. He was arrested without incident. He should have a court date scheduled soon.
(Jefferson County) A man from Fenton was arrested after he was caught by Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies breaking into RV campers at Fenton Self Storage off Gravois Road.
(Festus) Calls for service for the Festus Fire Department remain steady as we head into the summer months. Fire Chief Travis Wood says they have responded to a variety of calls as of late.
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man died after being shot in a Festus apartment Wednesday. Marcus Lorenzo James was found shot inside a second-floor apartment in the 1500 block of Westvale Drive around 5:40 p.m. Police said when first responders arrived on scene they began administrating first aid, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the 22-year-old was pronounced dead.
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will honor three citizens for their actions to help bring a drunk driver into custody after a fatal hit-and-run accident last month.
Cape Girardeau students in summer school showed off projects they had been working on for their families. Police officers in southern Illinois just completed two days of active shooter training.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Some Southern Illinois Electric Co-op customers should expect a short power outage this evening. According to an engineer with the co-op, a farm truck hit a utility pole west of Dongola around 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. It knocked out power to about 2,200 customers.
