Fredericktown Teenager Sent To Hospital After Crashing ATV

(Jefferson County) A two-vehicle accident sent two people to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 29-year-old Nathan Hochthurn of Eureka was traveling Eastbound on Route PP and near Shady Lane in his Volkswagon Jetta when he was struck from behind by a Ford Escape driven by 24-year-old Pamela Bradshaw of High Ridge. The two vehicles traveled into the ditch on the right side of the roadway and overturned, Hochthurn’s vehicle struck a mailbox and a tree. Bradshaw and her passenger, 23-year-old Joshua Rogers of Florissant, were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South, Bradshaw with Moderate injuries, and Rogers with minor injuries. The accident happened at 3:49 Monday afternoon.

4 DAYS AGO