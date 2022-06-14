2 injured after three-vehicle crash involving MATA bus in South Memphis

A horrible crime is reported to have occurred early Friday morning in West Memphis. At 1:13 AM Friday, June 17, West Memphis police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700-block of N. 18th Street. A news release says while officers were en route to the crime scene, they learned that two shooting victims had arrived at a nearby hospital. One of the shooting victims was a 2-year-old male who tragically died. The other shooting victim is the mother of the juvenile and was transferred to a Memphis hospital to receive further treatment for her injuries. Police say she is expected to survive.

WEST MEMPHIS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO