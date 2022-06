CHICAGO (WLS) — A man accused of shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant on Chicago’s Northwest Side is now facing federal charges. Tarrion Johnson, 19, has been charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault the senior inspector U.S. marshal and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The firearm discharge count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life and the assault charge is punishable by up to 20 years.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO