We don’t know what the future of Rob Gronkowski holds for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We do know where he stands in the Buccaneers’ past of tight ends though. When it comes to his football future, Rob Gronkowski still has some balls in the air as far as what he wants to do. Obviously, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would love to have Gronk back, but they have done a great job this offseason preparing for life without him so they’re prepared for anything, for both the present and future.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO