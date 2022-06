TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization has found a new way to collect rainwater for the plants at the garden on Locust street. Rethink Community Garden and Rose Hulman students collaborated together to build the butterfly rainwater harvesting system for the butterfly maze garden. The butterfly figures catch the rain and the water travels down through the pipes into the trunk and can be controlled by a spout. This rainwater harvesting system is used to water the plants without using electricity.

