Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull on Thursday was recognized as a Fiscal Hero by the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Feenstra was recognized as part of the committee's “Fix The Debt” project for his work on behalf of American taxpayers and families. Feenstra is one of only 31 members of the current House of Representatives to receive the distinction. Joni Ernst of Iowa is one of 19 U.S. Senators that made the list.

