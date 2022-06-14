Crash stalls traffic on SR-63

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in Bloomington Tuesday night. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Maple Street around 11 p.m. They found a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Heat Advisory remains in effect Tuesday, as meteorologists warn we could see heat index values above 100 degrees for the next few days. With the dangerous heat building over the area, INDOT wants to be sure drivers are prepared for heat-related emergencies while on the roads. The best way to prepare, officials say, is to have an emergency kit in your vehicle.
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks looking to find a new furry family member online might be in for a scam according to the Indiana State Police. ISP says the Putnamville post is currently investigating reports of fraud incidents involving the purchase of puppies through social media platforms. Police say...
GARDINER, Mont. (WAWV/WTWO) Heavy floods and rockslides at Yellowstone National Park has affected vacation plans for a local Terre Haute family. Parker Manning and his family had plans set for their family trip to visit Yellowstone for about 60 days. The Manning family was excited to visit some of the...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy gave out six grants Tuesday. The funds are designed to help out several emergency management organizations as well as workforce development organizations in and around the valley. A total of $47,000 was given out to the organizations. Among those receiving funds were...
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Loogootee City Council voted to take down the Pride flags that had been put around town earlier this week, putting an end to a saga that began back in January. Tim and Tracy Brown-Salsman said they first went to city council back at the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With many of our local counties hitting near triple-digit temperatures, it is important to remember the danger it can be to our pets at home. “It’s extremely dangerous, any time you have severe temperatures like this, it’s always beneficial to keep a close eye on your dog,” Gregory Reilly, a veterinary technician with Wabash Valley Animal Hospital, said.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday the Terre Haute Rotary Club awarded a special honor to a local man who exhibited the qualities of “service over self.”. The Paul Harris Award was given in honor of the late George Richardson. It took place at the Meadows Banquet Center...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks looking for some tasty food and live musical entertainment can join The Mill’s Food Truck Friday. The concert venue says it’s an event the whole family can enjoy. Lunch service for the food trucks will begin Friday, June 17, at 11...
Comments / 0