Crash stalls traffic on SR-63

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Heat Advisory remains in effect Tuesday, as meteorologists warn we could see heat index values above 100 degrees for the next few days. With the dangerous heat building over the area, INDOT wants to be sure drivers are prepared for heat-related emergencies while on the roads. The best way to prepare, officials say, is to have an emergency kit in your vehicle.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO