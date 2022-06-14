ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WATCH: Four benefits of taking time off

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUW Health distinguished psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain joins Live...

www.channel3000.com

WEAU-TV 13

New UW Health clinic to offer ambulatory care alongside primary and urgent care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To help bring more aid to the 700,000 patients throughout Wisconsin, UW Health will soon begin construction on their new University Row Clinic. This new clinic will offer ambulatory care on Madison’s West Side and will be located next to the UW Health Digestive Health Center. It will also offer primary and urgent care to patients throughout the area.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Neil Heinen: This is a Madison collaboration not seen since Monona Terrace

“What can I do?” As editorial director for WISC-TV and Madison Magazine for almost 30 years, that was the question I was asked most by viewers and readers. It came from a genuine desire to help, and uncertainty as to where to begin. In many cases the answer was easy. Madison is replete with networks for collecting and distributing resources for those who need them. Volunteers with time and/or money are always welcome. But when it came to issues of inequities and disparities, when the response required a change in one’s perspective and assumptions, the answers were often hard to find, and sometimes harder to accept. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee’s visionary Black-inspired and -led $36 million dollar project on Madison’s booming south side, is a beautiful answer to the question: “What can I do?” It will change this city as it is changing the people supporting it. And I am one of them.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Merlin Roger “Dutch” Becker

Merlin Roger “Dutch” Becker, age 97, passed away at home in his sleep on June 13, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1925 to Henry and Martha (Radtke) Becker in Columbus, WI. Dutch grew up in Madison’s Glen Oak Hills area and graduated from West High in 1943. He was inducted into the army and assigned to Company A of the 7th Infantry Division. Dutch was a member of the ground force invasion of both Leyte and Okinawa and earned two Bronze Stars and other combat merit awards.
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
Channel 3000

33 pet sitters, boarding facilities, dog day cares in the area

Several dog-walking services, including Paw Pals, also offer pet sitting, in which they spend the night or a couple hours a day with your pet. Paw Pals owner Ryan Plaice says not all dogs and cats do well in kennels or day cares, so pet sitters may be a better option for those animals.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner closing its doors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beloved Sun Prairie bakery and diner announced it would be closing its doors at the end of the month. Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner will be closing on June 30, the business stated in a Facebook post. “We’d like to thank all of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

LIST: Newly opened, reopened or moving soon businesses in Downtown Madison

With various events, restaurants, shops and more, there’s always things happening on State Street and in Downtown Madison. Over the past six months, there have been new additions to the area and long-time businesses have moved to new locations. “Downtown and State Street in particular is always changing. It’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin. In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder. The area was reported to have cleared...
BARABOO, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Power outages slowly falling after storm-filled week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The lights are coming on for more and more people after two severe storm systems tore through southern Wisconsin, leaving trees and power lines toppled, along with more severe damage. MG&E reported Thursday morning that its crews have whittled the number of customers still affected into...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Preview of 2022 Madison Area Parade of Homes

DEFOREST, Wis. – The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) is excited to host the 2022 Madison Area Parade of Homes, exclusively sponsored by Nonn’s. Due to its successful debut in 2021, the Parade of Homes will again feature both Parade-site and scattered-site homes. As tradition, the ten parade-site homes are located next to each other in three must-see neighborhoods: Arboretum...
MADISON, WI
ucsusa.org

What Danger Season Looks Like in the Midwest

If there’s one region of the country that has been Exhibit A this year for summer-turned-Danger Season, it’s the Midwest. The warm season began with an incredibly unseasonable heatwave, smashing records left and right. And now, the Midwest is currently playing whack-a-mole with weather and climate hazards. Here...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead along Dane County road was Ashwaubenon grad

A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brittany Schmidt reports on utilities' efforts to keep customers safe.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: SUV crashes into Madison home early Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An allegedly stolen SUV crashed into a Madison home early Friday morning, according to Madison Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Rowley Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m., where they discovered the vehicle was empty. They realized it was likely the vehicle was stolen...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Thousands without power in SW Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms sweeping across southwestern Wisconsin that triggered reports of tornadoes across the region and spurred up to a half-dozen simultaneous tornado warning have also knocked out power for thousands throughout the evening. The storm has continued to blow across through the middle of the state...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Fisheries: Where the Walleye Are

Cheese curds (those chewy nuggets of milk found in the farm’s market ). Frigid winters (puffy, cozy coats worn on the lakes, fishing).Fish fry Fridays (buttery flakes of walleye served at the end of the week). The quintessential Wisconsin experience. All year long, we fish, hoping to grab one...
MADISON, WI

