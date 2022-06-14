ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

ATV rollover crash in Wesley Chapel kills 1, sends 1 to the hospital

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENd6q_0gAnoA2S00
One person is dead and another is injured after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over in Wesley Chapel Tuesday afternoon, according to Pasco authorities. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and CHRIS URSO | Times ]

One person is dead and another is injured after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over in Wesley Chapel Tuesday afternoon, according to Pasco authorities.

A medical helicopter was sent to airlift the injured person from the scene on Fog Hollow Drive to an area trauma center for treatment, Pasco Fire Rescue said in a tweet at 5 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Man dead after high-speed chase near Tampa airport

A high-speed chase across the Howard Frankland Bridge early Saturday morning ended in a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper spotted a 2003 Lexus ES300 driving erratically along Interstate 275 near milepost 30 Friday at 1:14 a.m., according to a media release. Suspecting the driver was impaired, the trooper attempted a traffic stop. But the 33-year-old man from St. Petersburg behind the wheel fled at a high speed across the Howard Frankland, the release said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Officers investigating man found dead in Tampa driveway

Officers are investigating a potential homicide Saturday, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police said they found a deceased man in the driveway of a home in the 3600 block of N. 53rd St. in Tampa just after midnight, according to a media release. The body was found next to a pick-up truck.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Wesley Chapel, FL
Accidents
Wesley Chapel, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Rollover#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#Pasco Fire Rescue
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police chief to host violent crime forum on Friday

TAMPA — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor will host a community forum Friday in one of the neighborhood’s most affected by gun violence. The hourlong community forum, which is open to the public, is set for 6 p.m. and will be held in the parking lot of the East Side Deli, 3402 N 15th St. in east Tampa’s Ybor Heights neighborhood.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Tampa Bay Times

Watermelon Swim coach on teaching young and old alike how to swim

It takes just moments for a small child to fall into a pool. More children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except for birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For every child who dies from drowning, another eight will require emergency medical care from a non-fatal drowning.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A historic marker denotes the location of an erased Tampa cemetery

TAMPA — More than 1,200 were buried in College Hill Cemetery. Frank Martinez, a cigar maker and mechanic who died in 1917, was among them. Then, sometime after 1941, the cemetery with burial sections for Tampa’s Cuban and Black residents was erased and replaced by a parking lot for the Italian Club Cemetery at 2520 E. 24th Ave. There is no evidence that the bodies were relocated to another cemetery.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Antisemitic flyers found in two Tampa neighborhoods

For two consecutive weekends, Tampa Bay residents discovered antisemitic flyers left outside their homes. The flyers were found in bags of rice near porches and driveways this last weekend and on Saturday, June 4, the Tampa Police Department confirmed in an email to the Tampa Bay Times. The flyers found June 4 were in Hyde Park, police say, and the most recent flyers were found in the Beach Park area.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

In fact, mental health professional can help with gun violence | Letters

Sorry Abbott, but mental health professionals are not clairvoyant | Column, June 10. Mental health professionals are not expected to be clairvoyant; they are, however, expected to make risk assessments to determine if a person is a danger to themselves or others. It is an awesome responsibility that involves the possibility of invoking Florida’s Baker Act. As a former case manager of a local community mental health center, I had to petition the court to have a few clients placed in a facility to be evaluated for possible self-harm or harm to others. Having more mental health professionals involved in the school system could prevent a future tragedy.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Why is Hillsborough spending $700,000 to promote a tax increase? | Letters

Hillsborough OKs $700,000 education campaign for transportation tax | June 16. I am glad I do not live in Hillsborough County. Spending $700,000 to influence voters is a waste of money and should not be allowed. It shows the proposed tax does not have sufficient merit to get passed on its own. The government should not attempt to influence the outcome. Why not apply that money to roadwork instead?
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy