ATV rollover crash in Wesley Chapel kills 1, sends 1 to the hospital

One person is dead and another is injured after an all-terrain vehicle rolled over in Wesley Chapel Tuesday afternoon, according to Pasco authorities.

A medical helicopter was sent to airlift the injured person from the scene on Fog Hollow Drive to an area trauma center for treatment, Pasco Fire Rescue said in a tweet at 5 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

