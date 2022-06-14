Panthers observations: Veterans turn into coaches as younger players earn valuable reps

Just because Panthers players reported to Bank of America Stadium for the start of mandatory minicamp does not mean everyone would be participating.

On Tuesday under a hot Charlotte sun and swampy humidity, a plethora of veteran players sat out of practice while those with much more to prove competed in a 90-minute practice filled with individual drills, play installs and competitive seven-on-seven and full-team sessions.

Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robbie Anderson, Ian Thomas, Talyor Moton, Austin Corbett, Bradley Bozeman, Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, Donte Jackson, Shaq Thompson and Jaycee Horn were among a large group of Panthers veterans who sat out of practice.

But don’t tell Thompson he got the day off. To him, such terminology is inaccurate or at least an oversimplification of how he spent is time.

“We got to lock in more, we got to help coach. There are a lot of us out there coaching our positions. We gotta get (the younger) players up to our level. And once that happens, the sky’s the limit,” Thompson said. “(Coach Matt Rhule) wants us to be a player-driven team. We control the tempo and control running to the ball. So he’s letting us do a lot more. But we are all on the same page.”

Players like Thompson and the other veterans who “coached” on Tuesday do not have anything to prove at a June practice. Rhule knows their spots are safe and would rather keep them healthy going into training camp next month after an intense month of OTA practices. Then younger players are thrust into key first-team reps.

This helps Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer determine what areas of the roster need addressing after minicamp along with what specific positions a player should focus on. For example, with so many receivers out, Rhule can experiment with where he wants Terrace Marshall to play. Is the second-year receiver better on the outside or in the slot? The team is figuring that out during minicamp.

“After the first week of OTAs, we went through every player on the roster, and what they need to work on. Last week, I had coaches write a report on every player so I kind of knew exactly what the coach saw,” Rhule said. “And then we’ll meet tomorrow after practice to go through each player from their reporting weight to what we see their role being.”

Minicamp is less about competition as it is coaches gaining a comprehensive understanding of the 90-man roster. Team building and nurturing the locker room are equally important. Thompson said without COVID protocols, the team is getting to know each other more quickly and even better this offseason.

Rhule and the Panthers leadership committee, which features about 10 players, recently went to Steak 48 for a productive meeting on the direction of the team and how players want to be led. Such collaborative outings empower leaders like Thompson to talk about embracing a player-driven team.

By letting veterans coach, Rhule is communicating his trust in Panthers players. Combine that with offseason team-bonding events like golf outings and other competitions and Carolina is creating a player-driven team atmosphere. Thompson said Rhule wants players to take on more control.

“I’m not giving anyone off and saying, ‘Hey, go home.’ I’m just changing the role and asking guys to coach,” Rhule said. “Guys like Shaq have played a lot of football. Guys listen to him and that’s good for him and the players.”

On the practice field, there was no time off for fifth-year quarterback Sam Darnold. The former No. 3 overall pick, who had one of his best practices ever last week , did not look as sharp throwing to Marshall Jr., Rashard Higgins, Brandon Zylstra and Shi Smith but still had a solid day.

Darnold completed 8 of 12 passes throughout a seven-on-seven and team session. Two of his passes were almost intercepted by second-year cornerback Keith Taylor. Taylor played aggressively all afternoon, jumping routes and forcing pass breakups.

“We’ve seen Sam play with a lot more poise, which I think is great. There is a lot more confidence. I think (offensive coordinator) Ben (McAdoo) demands a lot out of them. Shaun (Ryan) demands a lot out of him. And he’s answered that call.”

On the near interception, Darnold dropped back and looked for a settling receiver about 12 yards downfield near the right hash. When his target opened up, Darnold was a split second late and Taylor hopped in front of a throw that hit his gut and dropped to the ground.

Taylor impressed as a rookie, playing the third-most snaps of any Panthers cornerback. Then he suffered an offseason injury, which kept him out or limited during most of OTAs. But Taylor is back and played a major role at Tuesday’s practice, which Rhule took note of.

“It was an important day for Keith because he’s been limited a lot. He fell early in camp and was limited and so we really wanted to tailor things for him to be able to get him in the camp and get a lot of reps,” Rhule said. “You want to see him take a step where it’s like, ‘Hey, I can be a starter in this league,’ and I believe that he can. So that is what you want to see. They have some good momentum then they have some adversity and get right back on track and take off.”

Rhule said he expects many of the same veterans not to participate during on-field activities the rest of minicamp, which concludes Thursday. With two practices left before players and coaches break for a short vacation, young Panthers players will keep learning from their veteran teammates while they jockey for roster spots.

Notes

▪ Xavier Woods, who missed OTAs, remained out due to a continuing family matter. Rhule said the team considers it an excused absence.

▪ Robbie Anderson started practice working out lightly on the side catching passes before he removed his gear and escaped into the bubble for more work away from the team. About halfway through practice he returned and joined the offensive sideline during team drills.

▪ Matt Corral took limited reps on Tuesday. The team still plans on bringing the rookie quarterback along slowly. Rhule said he cannot say when Corral will be ready for more reps or an increased role. Every rookie enters the NFL facing a massive learning curve, and Corral is no exception.