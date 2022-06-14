ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Data: Roadway fatalities and unlicensed drivers

By Anya Tucker
 4 days ago

Lake George N.Y. ( News10 )-Recent data finds unlicensed, suspended and revoked motorists are involved in about 20% of fatalities on U.S. roadways. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles tell News10 that the motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash that killed a man and an 8-year-old boy never had a valid New York State license.


At the crash scene, flowers, stuffed animals and heartfelt messages now make up the growing memorial for 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo and the man who was to become his stepfather, 38-year-old James “Jamie” Persons.

Police say the Lake George residents were killed when a speeding motorcyclist lost control on route 9 striking them and Quinton’s mother Jasmine Luellen, who was injured but in stable condition.

The alleged motorcyclist, 33-year old Anthony Futia remains in critical condition.

Delving into Futia’s past, News10 has reported how the Albany man did not have New York State driver’s license. The Department of Motor vehicles says Futia never had a valid license in New York and could not legally drive a car or a motorcycle.

In New York, you must have a motorcycle, or “M” endorsement on your license. Or, possess an “M” permit. But if you only have the “M” permit you must ride with someone who has a valid “M” endorsement on their own license. The DMV also told News10 that Futia also had multiple suspensions on his record including in 2019 when he was charged with driving while impaired.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s latest data from 2020-
6.2-percent of drivers in fatal crashes in the United States were unlicensed.
7.6-percent had suspended or revoked licenses
2.0- had suspended/cancelled/denied licenses
And 5.3-percent had a license status could not be determined. Based on research, most if not all of these drivers were found to be driving outside the bounds of the law.

Added up they account for 21.1-percent of vehicle operators involved in fatal crashes.

Still unknown, is how the alleged motorcyclist in the Lake George crash ever got his hands on any kind of vehicle.

New York State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to please give them a call.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

