Dave’s Hot Chicken Growing in North County

Hot chicken is thriving and Dave’s Hot Chicken is leading the charge on growth in the San Diego region. The Nashville-style chicken chain will fire it up next in Oceanside, joining the Rancho Del Oro Gateway Shopping Center.

Back in January, local franchising partners Lawrence Kourie, Deryl Pangelinan, and Loralin Acoba shared with What Now San Diego the group intends to bring 12 locations to the San Diego market.

“Our goal was to capture Central San Diego to start. Now the availability of real estate is opening up options to expand in North County,” shared Pangelinan. You can currently find Dave’s open in Miramar, Pacific Beach, and El Cajon.

After opening three San Diego locations in two years, the group is on track for opening another three Dave’s Hot Chicken spots by the end of 2022. Escondido is expected to open in September 2022 , then Oceanside and Carmel Valley in Late 2022 . Follow along with Dave’s on Instagram as more locations are announced.

