Rivian Delays SUV Deliveries Yet Again

Rivian pre-order holders took to the forums over the weekend to share news of the latest, delayed delivery windows for the electric automaker’s R1S sports utility vehicle.

pushing back its original January 2022 delivery date for the SUV to this summer, Irvine-based Rivian recently informed customers of yet another production delay. As Autoevolution reported on Monday, many of those who had pre-ordered the R1S received emails detailing new delivery dates ranging from August to December of this year.

The newly delayed delivery windows are based on supply chain issues and service infrastructure, Rivian said in its emails—noting that customers’ updated delivery dates will be based on their pre-order date, delivery location and vehicle configuration. The automaker said it has looked to “prioritize deliveries in locations where service infrastructure is in place so that we can provide the full ownership experience to Rivian owners from day one.” Rivian currently operates 19 service centers across the country, according to its website.

It’s not the first time this year that the company has irked pre-order holders. Rivian’s attempt to raise prices on both the R1S and its R1T pickup truck were met with a fierce backlash from customers that prompted a quick reversal and a public apology from CEO RJ Scaringe. Rivian is also familiar with supply chain issues; Scaringe blamed material shortages for the price hikes while also warning that they would hinder the electric vehicle industry at large in the years to come.

The delivery delays and price hikes are part and parcel of what’s been a tough year for Rivian—one that’s seen product recalls, disappointing earnings and a swooning stock price.

From Your Site Articles

Rivian Backtracks on Price Hikes, Reinstates Original Prices - dot.LA ›

Rivian Misses Earnings Estimates Again - dot.LA ›

Rivian R1S delayed again by a few months ›

2022 Rivian R1S: What We Know So Far ›

electric vehiclesrivianr1s

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Invoca Hits Unicorn Status With $83M Silver Lake-Led Funding Round

Jun 15 2022

Invoca, a Santa Barbara-based AI software platform that analyzes customer service calls for sales and marketing teams, is now a unicorn.

Keerthi Vedantam is a bioscience reporter at dot.LA. She cut her teeth covering everything from cloud computing to 5G in San Francisco and Seattle. Before she covered tech, Keerthi reported on tribal lands and congressional policy in Washington, D.C. Connect with her on Twitter, Clubhouse (@keerthivedantam) or Signal at 408-470-0776.

https://twitter.com/KeerthiVedantam

keerthi@dot.la

JLL Spark’s Laurent Grill on Investing in Proptech’s Evolution

Jun 15 2022

On this episode of the LA Venture podcast, JLL Spark’s Laurent Grill talks about the world of proptech, COVID’s impact on the office and lowering buildings’ emissions.

Grill joined JLL Spark, the investment arm of global commercial real estate company JLL, over a year ago. The firm focuses on Series A and B investments of between $2 million and $10 million in a wide range of areas in real estate technology, including smart buildings, construction tech and tenant experience platforms — all of which have become more relevant in a post-pandemic world.

Minnie Ingersoll is a partner at TenOneTen and host of the LA Venture podcast. Prior to TenOneTen, Minnie was the COO and co-founder of $100M+ Shift.com, an online marketplace for used cars. Minnie started her career as an early product manager at Google. Minnie studied Computer Science at Stanford and has an MBA from HBS. She recently moved back to L.A. after 20+ years in the Bay Area and is excited to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem of Southern California. In her space time, Minnie surfs baby waves and raises baby people.

Why Bored Ape NFTs Are Showing Up in Movies, TV Shows and Novels

Jun 15 2022

On a Zoom call last week, Gene Nubla was explaining the name and origin story he gave “Nicky Nickels,” his Bored Ape NFT who will be a character in a forthcoming novel.

Nubla’s Bored Ape Yacht Club #6717 wears a leather vest and orange beanie hat, but the cartoon ape’s most distinctive feature is the silver coins covering his eyes. The 39-year-old Nubla, who works as associate vice president for a flower delivery service, imagined his Bored Ape as a member of a biker gang called the “Apes of Anarchy” who died during a botched cargo heist. Loved ones sometimes place silver dollars over the eyes of the dead during funerals, but Nicky’s family used plain old nickels, Nubla told dot.LA. That somehow barred the ape from properly entering the afterlife, rendering him undead.

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.